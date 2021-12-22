WKU outclassed at Kentucky 95-60
Western Kentucky (8-5) were unable to keep up with the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) who dominated the Hilltoppers at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night and won by a final score of 95-60.
Although the Hilltoppers fell, tonight's game was incredibly beneficial to the community of Bowling Green as the University of Kentucky raised $100,000 in relief for those affected by the Dec. 11 storms and tornadoes. The university is donating the money raised to the Kentucky United tornado disaster relief fund, the program announced on Twitter.
Junior center Jamarion Sharp held his own against the nationally-ranked Wildcats in the first half but an ankle injury sent Sharp to the locker room in the second half.
WKU redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz sat out again tonight at Kentucky due to COVID-19 protocols. WKU junior forward Isaiah Cozart also sat out.
Fifth year guard Josh Anderson led Western Kentucky's offense with 18 points and four steals.
Camron Justice chipped in with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Sharp finished the night with eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Sharp led the Hilltoppers' offense in the first half but his inury in the second half kept him out for the rest of the game.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
33%
|
21-64
|
15%
|
3-20
|
79%
|
15-19
The Hilltoppers struggled against the nationally-ranked Wildcats in every facet of the game with the exception of turnovers and points off turnovers. The Hilltoppers committed just 12 turnovers and scored 17 points off turnovers.
Kentucky's offense was led by graduate guard Kellan Grady, who finished with 23 points and three rebounds.
Freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. had 20 points and six assists.
Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and 28 rebounds.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
56%
|
38-68
|
45%
|
9-20
|
77%
|
10-13
The Wildcats outrebounded the Hilltoppers 50-27, scored 14 points off turnovers and turned the ball over 16 times.
Kentucky pulled ahead early with a 9-0 run, but Sharp’s height and shot blocking ability kept the game close.
The Wildcats started to pull ahead with a little over 10 minutes left in the first half as they were six of their last eight.
At 2:42, Kentucky called a timeout as Josh Anderson sank a three-pointer. The Hilltoppers were on a 7-0 run over the last 1:46 of play.
Western Kentucky trailed Kentucky 37-28 at halftime.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
34%
|
11-32
|
11%
|
1-9
|
83%
|
5-6
At halftime, junior center Jamarion Sharp was leading Western Kentucky’s offense with eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight had six points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
48%
|
15-31
|
57%
|
4-7
|
60%
|
3-5
Kellan Grady was leading Kentucky’s offense with 12 points and two rebounds.
TyTy Washington Jr. had nine points, two rebounds and three assists in the first half for the Wildcats.
The Hilltoppers made it a four-point game early in the second half but struggled to keep up with the Wildcats. At 16:30, Kentucky was in the midst of a 10-0 run.
Kentucky had established a commanding 62-42 lead over WKU in the first 10 minutes of play and never looked back, blowing out the Hilltoppers 95-60.
Western Kentucky will take a week off for Christmas and will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to open conference play against the the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Dec. 30. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.