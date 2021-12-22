WKU outclassed at Kentucky 95-60

Western Kentucky (8-5) were unable to keep up with the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) who dominated the Hilltoppers at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night and won by a final score of 95-60. Although the Hilltoppers fell, tonight's game was incredibly beneficial to the community of Bowling Green as the University of Kentucky raised $100,000 in relief for those affected by the Dec. 11 storms and tornadoes. The university is donating the money raised to the Kentucky United tornado disaster relief fund, the program announced on Twitter.

Luke Frampton drives to the basket (Photo: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

"Sometimes you just gotta say the other team was better. And they were better, in every area. I don't have no answers for everything they did. I just know when they play like that, they were the best team in America today." — Rick Stansbury

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIGEgJDEwMCwwMDAgY29udHJpYnV0aW9uIGZyb20gdG9uaWdo dOKAmXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZW50dWNreU1C Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2VudHVja3lNQkI8L2E+IGdhbWUg dG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tlbnR1 Y2t5VW5pdGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j S2VudHVja3lVbml0ZWQ8L2E+IHRvcm5hZG8gZGlzYXN0ZXIgcmVsaWVmIGZ1 bmRzLCB0aGUgdG90YWwgYmVuZWZpdGluZyB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRDcm9zcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A UmVkQ3Jvc3M8L2E+IHRoYXQgc3RhcnRlZCB3aXRoIGxhc3Qgd2Vla+KAmXMg dGVsZXRob24gaXMgbm93IGEgd2hvcHBpbmcg8J+SsjQsNjIyLDA1NyE8YnI+ PGJyPkNvbnRpbnVlIHRvIGRhdGUgYXQ6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9kYUk1UVhlQzZsIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vZGFJNVFYZUM2bDwvYT48YnI+ PGJyPlRoYW5rIHlvdSwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0JCTj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0JCTjwvYT4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QRXZmMWI1SGpTIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEV2ZjFiNUhqUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZW50 dWNreSBBdGhsZXRpY3MgKEBVS0F0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VS0F0aGxldGljcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3Mzc4MzU5NDQ1 NTkwODM1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"We need help with the community and people that have been impacted with the tragedy of the tornado. And I think that's more important than just a basketball game." — Camron Justice

Junior center Jamarion Sharp held his own against the nationally-ranked Wildcats in the first half but an ankle injury sent Sharp to the locker room in the second half. WKU redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz sat out again tonight at Kentucky due to COVID-19 protocols. WKU junior forward Isaiah Cozart also sat out.

"No real update except we think it's just a sprained ankle but we're not gonna make no excuses for him being out of the game." — Rick Stansbury

Fifth year guard Josh Anderson led Western Kentucky's offense with 18 points and four steals. Camron Justice chipped in with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals. Sharp finished the night with eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Sharp led the Hilltoppers' offense in the first half but his inury in the second half kept him out for the rest of the game.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 33% 21-64 15% 3-20 79% 15-19

The Hilltoppers struggled against the nationally-ranked Wildcats in every facet of the game with the exception of turnovers and points off turnovers. The Hilltoppers committed just 12 turnovers and scored 17 points off turnovers.

"As far as UK, I think they were just prepared for a moment like that and just for us going forward, when we're at a game like this and a battle like this, we just gotta come together." — Josh Anderson

Kentucky's offense was led by graduate guard Kellan Grady, who finished with 23 points and three rebounds. Freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. had 20 points and six assists.

Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and 28 rebounds.

Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 56% 38-68 45% 9-20 77% 10-13

The Wildcats outrebounded the Hilltoppers 50-27, scored 14 points off turnovers and turned the ball over 16 times. Kentucky pulled ahead early with a 9-0 run, but Sharp’s height and shot blocking ability kept the game close. The Wildcats started to pull ahead with a little over 10 minutes left in the first half as they were six of their last eight. At 2:42, Kentucky called a timeout as Josh Anderson sank a three-pointer. The Hilltoppers were on a 7-0 run over the last 1:46 of play. Western Kentucky trailed Kentucky 37-28 at halftime.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 34% 11-32 11% 1-9 83% 5-6

At halftime, junior center Jamarion Sharp was leading Western Kentucky’s offense with eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight had six points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 48% 15-31 57% 4-7 60% 3-5