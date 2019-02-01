It took everything for WKU to overcome a career-high 46 points from UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson. Which turned out to be the record for most points ever scored by an opposing player in Diddle Arena. Jackson used a full arsenal of shots to reach his milestone. Banking in 3 pointers, hitting fadeaway deep balls with hands in his face while his feet were sideways and off balance. The goal might as well have been an ocean for him Thursday night. However, the Tops showed a lot of fight and no quit. It is hard for a team to remain positive when an opposing player is throwing up demoralizing daggers. Being able to remain calm and poised showed a lot of growth in this team from previous weeks.

Offensively WKU had probably it's best outing of the season. The Tops had 5 players in double figures scoring led by 22 apiece from Bassey and Bearden. Bassey also added in a career high 18 rebounds. Anderson chipped in 19 points despite the face mask after suffering a broken nose last week. Hollingsworth 11 and Savage 12 were the other Hilltoppers in double figures.

Bearden returned to the starting line-up and did a superb job of directing the team on the offensive end. WKU had 17 assists to just 6 turnovers. Bearden's biggest play of the night came on defensive end though. Lamonte was able to come up with a huge steal with less than 15 seconds remaining and proceeded to sink 1 of 2 at the free throw line to tie the game up and send it things to extra time.

WKU managed to take over in OT. Jared Savage, who had been quiet all game, sank three 3 pointers in the last 5 minutes to ice the game in favor of the Tops. WKU scored on 8 of their 10 possession in OT and never trailed.

After knocking off 1st place UTSA. There is now a 5-way tie for 1st a top the CUSA standing. WKU sits just 1 game back from those 5 teams and 1st place. The Tops will have a chance to gain some ground on Saturday with a victory over UTEP. As 1 of Marshall or UTSA will have to lose their head to head battle and fall out of the top 5 slots.