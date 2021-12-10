 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketbal l- WKU Basketball prepares for Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Ole Miss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-10 17:42:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WKU prepares for Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Ole Miss

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky (5-4) is back on the road to face Ole Miss (6-2) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for Holiday Hoopsgiving at 7:30 p.m. (CT).

The Hilltoppers closed out a five-game homestand on Wednesday with a loss to Buffalo Bulls in a 77-67 affair, which snapped WKU's four-game winning streak.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss, winning the last meeting between the two in Oxford in 2014.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 21-8 allt-time in his head coaching career against Ole Miss.

TV: SEC Network

WHO: Western Kentucky at Ole Miss

WHEN: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | OLE MISS

ESPN BPI: No. 103 | No. 64

KENPOM: No. 127 | No. 64

SAGARIN: No. 140 | No. 76

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 221 | No. 123

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

"Well, it's a quick turnaround for us. We know they're really good. They've been off all week so they've had a week to prepare for us. They're gonna play hard."
— Rick Stansbury

The Hilltoppers' offense struggled against Buffalo but several players on the roster recorded solid performances.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after missing the prior matchup to Eastern Kentucky due to a back injury. Hamilton dropped 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Graduate guard Camron Justice had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Ole Miss is coming off an impressive 67-63 win over No. 18 Memphis. The Rebels have had about a week's time to prepare for tomorrow night's matchup.

Senior guard Jarkel Joiner recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist and five steals in the win.

Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell finished off the night with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists against Memphis.

PROJECTED Ole Miss STARTING LINEUP
Player HT/WT Year Notes

Jarkel Joiner

6'1"/180

Sr.

Joiner averages 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game

Jaemyn Brakefield

6'8"/220

So.

Brakefield averages 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Matthew Murrell

6'4"/200

So.

Murrell averages 8.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Nysier Brooks

7'0"/245

Gr.

Brooks averages 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Austin Crowley

6'5"/195

Jr.

Crowley averages 7.3 and 2.6 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Luis Rodriguez (7.0 ppg), Tye Fagan (7.0 ppg)

WKU-Ole Miss Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky Ole Miss

Points Per Game

77.8

73.3

Field Goal Percentage

.475

.445

Three-Point Percentage

.330

.333

Rebound Margin

-0.8

+4.5

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.3

Steals Per Game

9.7

7.8

Blocks Per Game

6.3

3.5

Opp. Points Per Game

68.4

61.9

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.401

.384

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.320

.297

OLE MISS RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-2 / KEY WINS: Memphis; KEY LOSSES: Marquette, Boise State.

SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels in the last meeting during the 2014 season in Oxford.

The Hilltoppers will face off against the Rebels tomorrow night at State Farm Arena for Holiday Hoopsgiving. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

****

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}