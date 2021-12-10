WKU prepares for Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Ole Miss
Western Kentucky (5-4) is back on the road to face Ole Miss (6-2) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for Holiday Hoopsgiving at 7:30 p.m. (CT).
The Hilltoppers closed out a five-game homestand on Wednesday with a loss to Buffalo Bulls in a 77-67 affair, which snapped WKU's four-game winning streak.
Western Kentucky is 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss, winning the last meeting between the two in Oxford in 2014.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 21-8 allt-time in his head coaching career against Ole Miss.
TV: SEC Network
WHO: Western Kentucky at Ole Miss
WHEN: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | OLE MISS
ESPN BPI: No. 103 | No. 64
KENPOM: No. 127 | No. 64
SAGARIN: No. 140 | No. 76
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 221 | No. 123
The Hilltoppers' offense struggled against Buffalo but several players on the roster recorded solid performances.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after missing the prior matchup to Eastern Kentucky due to a back injury. Hamilton dropped 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Graduate guard Camron Justice had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Ole Miss is coming off an impressive 67-63 win over No. 18 Memphis. The Rebels have had about a week's time to prepare for tomorrow night's matchup.
Senior guard Jarkel Joiner recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist and five steals in the win.
Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell finished off the night with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists against Memphis.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Jarkel Joiner
|
6'1"/180
|
Sr.
|
Joiner averages 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game
|
Jaemyn Brakefield
|
6'8"/220
|
So.
|
Brakefield averages 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
|
Matthew Murrell
|
6'4"/200
|
So.
|
Murrell averages 8.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
|
Nysier Brooks
|
7'0"/245
|
Gr.
|
Brooks averages 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
|
Austin Crowley
|
6'5"/195
|
Jr.
|
Crowley averages 7.3 and 2.6 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Luis Rodriguez (7.0 ppg), Tye Fagan (7.0 ppg)
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Ole Miss
|
Points Per Game
|
77.8
|
73.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.475
|
.445
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.330
|
.333
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.8
|
+4.5
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
Steals Per Game
|
9.7
|
7.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.3
|
3.5
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
68.4
|
61.9
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.401
|
.384
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.320
|
.297
OLE MISS RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-2 / KEY WINS: Memphis; KEY LOSSES: Marquette, Boise State.
SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels in the last meeting during the 2014 season in Oxford.
The Hilltoppers will face off against the Rebels tomorrow night at State Farm Arena for Holiday Hoopsgiving. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
