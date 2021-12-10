WKU prepares for Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Ole Miss

Western Kentucky (5-4) is back on the road to face Ole Miss (6-2) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for Holiday Hoopsgiving at 7:30 p.m. (CT).

The Hilltoppers closed out a five-game homestand on Wednesday with a loss to Buffalo Bulls in a 77-67 affair, which snapped WKU's four-game winning streak.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss, winning the last meeting between the two in Oxford in 2014.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 21-8 allt-time in his head coaching career against Ole Miss.