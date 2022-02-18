WKU prepares for Saturday's rematch against Old Dominion
Western Kentucky (16-11, 8-6 C-USA) is set to take on Old Dominion (10-16, 5-8 C-USA) at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday for the second-to-last home game of the season.
Saturday's matchup will be a rematch as the Monarchs are looking to avenge a 77-60 loss to the Hilltoppers in Norfolk, VA. earlier this season.
Western Kentucky is 7-10 all-time against Old Dominion, dropping as many as six straight to the Monarchs. The Hilltoppers have defeated the Monarchs in the last two meetings between the two.
TV: ESPN+
WHO: Old Dominion at Western Kentucky
WHEN: Saturday at 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, KY.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | OLD DOMINION
ESPN BPI: No. 107 | No. 201
KENPOM: No. 116 | No. 213
SAGARIN: No. 122 | No. 191
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 123 | No. 219
Western Kentucky is riding a six-game winning streak, defeating a vengeful Charlotte team 77-67 at Diddle Arena on Thursday night.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight recorded another stellar performance, leading the Hilltoppers' offense with 22 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Graduate guard Camron Justice was another significant piece to Western Kentucky's offense, recording 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton finished off the night with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
C.J. Keyser
|
6'3"/190
|
Sr.
|
Keyser is averaging 14.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
|
Austin Trice
|
6'7"/225
|
Sr.
|
Trice is averaging 13.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
|
Kalu Ezikpe
|
6'8"/240
|
Jr.
|
Ezikpe is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
|
Jaylin Hunter
|
6'0"/195
|
So.
|
Hunter is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
|
Mekhi Long
|
6'7"/200
|
So.
|
Long is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Charles Smith IV (5.3 ppg), A.J. Oliver II (2.4 ppg), D'Angelo Stines (2.3 ppg).
Old Dominion is coming off a 67-63 loss to Marshall on Thursday in Huntington, W.V.
Senior guard C.J. Keyser led Old Dominion's offense in the loss, recording 21 points and one assist.
Senior forward Austin Trice was also important on the boards, dropping 14 points, 19 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Sophomore guard Mekhi Long recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Old Dominion
|
Points Per Game
|
76.6
|
66.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.479
|
.432
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.370
|
.295
|
Rebound Margin
|
-1.5
|
3.1
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.3
|
6.3
|
Blocks Per Game
|
5.9
|
3.5
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
69.7
|
67.4
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.418
|
.424
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.338
|
.353
OLD DOMINION RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-16, 5-8 C-USA / KEY WINS: Virginia Wesleyan, Manhattan, Longwood, George Mason, William & Mary, FIU, UTSA, Charlotte, Marshall, UAB; KEY LOSSES: James Madison, Indiana State, East Carolina, Penn, VCU, Richmond, College of Charleston, UTEP, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte, WKU, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Marshall.
SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 7-10 all-time against Old Dominion, losing as many as six straight against the Monarchs throughout the series. Recently, the Hilltoppers have been the stronger team, prevailing in the last two matchups.
Western Kentucky hosts Old Dominion on Saturday. The opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
