WKU prepares for Saturday's rematch against Old Dominion

Josh Anderson attempts a block against South Carolina in the Asheville Championship (The Asheville Championship)

Western Kentucky (16-11, 8-6 C-USA) is set to take on Old Dominion (10-16, 5-8 C-USA) at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday for the second-to-last home game of the season. Saturday's matchup will be a rematch as the Monarchs are looking to avenge a 77-60 loss to the Hilltoppers in Norfolk, VA. earlier this season. Western Kentucky is 7-10 all-time against Old Dominion, dropping as many as six straight to the Monarchs. The Hilltoppers have defeated the Monarchs in the last two meetings between the two.

"Along the baseline, they're probably the best in the league with Trice and Ezikpe. They're the best guys pounding the paint in the league. Nobody else pounds the paint more than Old Dominion's going to with those two guys." — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky is riding a six-game winning streak, defeating a vengeful Charlotte team 77-67 at Diddle Arena on Thursday night. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight recorded another stellar performance, leading the Hilltoppers' offense with 22 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. Graduate guard Camron Justice was another significant piece to Western Kentucky's offense, recording 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton finished off the night with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

PROJECTED Old Dominion STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes C.J. Keyser 6'3"/190 Sr. Keyser is averaging 14.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Austin Trice 6'7"/225 Sr. Trice is averaging 13.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Kalu Ezikpe 6'8"/240 Jr. Ezikpe is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Jaylin Hunter 6'0"/195 So. Hunter is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Mekhi Long 6'7"/200 So. Long is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Charles Smith IV (5.3 ppg), A.J. Oliver II (2.4 ppg), D'Angelo Stines (2.3 ppg).

Old Dominion is coming off a 67-63 loss to Marshall on Thursday in Huntington, W.V. Senior guard C.J. Keyser led Old Dominion's offense in the loss, recording 21 points and one assist. Senior forward Austin Trice was also important on the boards, dropping 14 points, 19 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Sophomore guard Mekhi Long recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Western Kentucky-Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Old Dominion Points Per Game 76.6 66.3 Field Goal Percentage .479 .432 Three-Point Percentage .370 .295 Rebound Margin -1.5 3.1 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.1 Steals Per Game 8.3 6.3 Blocks Per Game 5.9 3.5 Opp. Points Per Game 69.7 67.4 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .418 .424 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .338 .353

OLD DOMINION RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-16, 5-8 C-USA / KEY WINS: Virginia Wesleyan, Manhattan, Longwood, George Mason, William & Mary, FIU, UTSA, Charlotte, Marshall, UAB; KEY LOSSES: James Madison, Indiana State, East Carolina, Penn, VCU, Richmond, College of Charleston, UTEP, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte, WKU, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Marshall. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 7-10 all-time against Old Dominion, losing as many as six straight against the Monarchs throughout the series. Recently, the Hilltoppers have been the stronger team, prevailing in the last two matchups.