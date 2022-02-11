WKU prepares for showdown with UTSA in San Antonio

Dayvion McKnight attempts a pass during the Asheville Championship opener against Minnesota. (The Asheville Championship)

Western Kentucky (13-11, 5-6 C-USA) is looking to extend their winning streak to four straight as the team heads to the Lone Star State to take on the UTSA Roadrunners (8-17, 1-11 C-USA) at the Convocation Center in San Antonio on Saturday. The Hilltoppers are 6-3 all-time against the Roadrunners and have prevailed in the last two meetings, defeating UTSA 77-73 in overtime at the Convocation Center in the 2019-20 season before defeating UTSA 80-67 during the 2021 C-USA Championships in Frisco, TX.



"We're going to play a San Antonio team that's been off all week. We're gonna go three games in five days and both of those teams are dangerous teams, they've been in a lot of games, led a lot of games until the end and they get beat. So, look at their record, they're a lot better than their record shows." — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky is coming off a commanding performance on Thursday, upsetting the C-USA east division leader Florida Atlantic 76-69 at E.A. Diddle Arena. Four Hilltopper players reached double-figure scoring on Thursday, snapping the Owls' winning streak of four straight wins in conference play. Graduate guard Camron Justice led WKU's offense against FAU, recording 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight recorded 18 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals. Junior center Jamarion Sharp recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and seven blocks. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

PROJECTED UTSA STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Jordan Ivy-Curry 6'2"/170 So. Ivy-Curry is averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Dhieu Deing 6'5"/175 Jr. Deing is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Jacob Germany 6'11"/235 Jr. Germany is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Cedrick Alley Jr. 6'6"/230 Sr. Alley Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Darius McNeill 6'3"/185 Sr. McNeill is averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Aleu Aleu (4.2 ppg), Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (3.9 ppg), Christian Tucker (3.8 ppg).

UTSA is coming off an 84-75 loss to Middle Tennessee on Monday as the Roadrunners opened the game by missing 13 of their first 16 shots. The loss marks UTSA's fourth straight loss as the Blue Raiders improved to 10-0 at home. Sophomore guard Jordan Ivy-Curry led UTSA on offense with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. Junior center Jacob Germany was also a big part of the Roadrunners' offense, recording 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block. Junior guard Dhieu Deing chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Western Kentucky-UTSA Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky UTSA Points Per Game 76.4 66.8 Field Goal Percentage .476 .385 Three-Point Percentage .355 .281 Rebound Margin -1.2 +2.4 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.8 Steals Per Game 8.5 5.6 Blocks Per Game 6.0 2.8 Opp. Points Per Game 69.7 72.1 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .416 .454 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .341 .363

UTSA RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-17, 1-11 C-USA / KEY WINS: Trinity University (Texas), Denver (210 San Antonio Shootout), IUPUI (210 San Antonio Shootout), Lamar, St. Mary's University (TX.), Sam Houston, Dallas Christian College, FIU; KEY LOSSES: Oklahoma, Texas A&M - Commerce (210 San Antonio Shootout), Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (210 San Antonio Shootout), Grand Canyon, UTRGV, Illinois State, UAB, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Charlotte, UTEP, Florida Atlantic, Rice, North Texas, Middle Tennessee. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 6-3 all-time against UTSA, recording two straight victories over the Roadrunners in previous meetings. The Hilltoppers recorded a 77-73 overtime win over the Roadrunners in San Antonio during the 2019-20 season before taking the Roadrunners down 80-67 in the 2021 C-USA Championships in Frisco, TX.

