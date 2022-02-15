WKU prepares for Thursday's rematch against Charlotte

Western Kentucky (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) will be back in front of the fans this week as conference foe Charlotte (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) visits E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday. The Hilltoppers are 23-12 all-time against the 49ers, recording as many as six straight wins in the series. Western Kentucky defeated the 49ers 78-59 on the road at Halton Arena back on Feb. 3, snapping Charlotte's 8-1 home record.



Western Kentucky, who was previously on a five-game losing streak and below .500 on the season, has had a miraculous burst of momentum over the past few weeks, winning five straight, including four consecutive wins on the road. The last time that the Hilltoppers won four straight league road games was during the 2017-18 season. The Hilltoppers are coming off an 87-77 victory over C-USA west foe Southern Miss on Monday. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight dominated the boards, dropping 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Graduate guard Camron Justice showcased his sharpshooting once again on Monday, recording 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton was also crucial to Western Kentucky's offense, finishing with 13 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals.

PROJECTED Charlotte STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Jahmir Young 6'1"/185 Jr. Young is averaging 19.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Austin Butler 6'5"/210 Sr. Butler is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Robert Braswell IV 6'7"/205 Jr. Braswell IV is averaging 9.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Clyde Trapp 6'4"/200 Sr. Trapp is averaging 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Aly Khalifa 6'11"/230 Fr. Khalifa is averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Jackson Threadgill (6.2 ppg), Musa Jallow (5.0 ppg), Jared Garcia (2.5 ppg).

Charlotte is coming off a 78-63 loss to Volunteer State foe Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, TN. on Sunday. Junior guard Jahmir Young led Charlotte on offense, recording 26 points, two rebounds and one assist. Senior guard Austin Butler finished with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.



Western Kentucky-Charlotte Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Charlotte Points Per Game 76.6 70.0 Field Goal Percentage .477 .466 Three-Point Percentage

.363 .361 Rebound Margin -1.4 -1.8 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.2 Steals Per Game 8.3 4.5 Blocks Per Game 5.9 2.8 Opp. Points Per Game 69.8 71.8 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .418 .462 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .340 .363

CHARLOTTE RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-11, 6-6 C-USA / KEY WINS: Monmouth, USC Upstate, Appalachian State, George Washington, Valparaiso, Maryland Eastern Shore, Western Carolina, UTEP, UTSA, Rice, Old Dominion, Marshall, FIU; KEY LOSSES: Toledo, Drexel, Davidson, No. 12 Arkansas, Wake Forest, FAU, North Texas, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 23-12 all-time against Charlotte, recording as many as six straight wins over the 49ers. The Hilltoppers routed Charlotte earlier this season at Halton Arena, dominating the 49ers 78-59.