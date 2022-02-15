 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball-WKU prepares for Thursday's rematch against Charlotte
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 22:04:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WKU prepares for Thursday's rematch against Charlotte

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) will be back in front of the fans this week as conference foe Charlotte (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) visits E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday.

The Hilltoppers are 23-12 all-time against the 49ers, recording as many as six straight wins in the series.

Western Kentucky defeated the 49ers 78-59 on the road at Halton Arena back on Feb. 3, snapping Charlotte's 8-1 home record.


TV: CBS Sports Network

WHO: Charlotte at Western Kentucky

WHEN: Thursday at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, KY.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | CHARLOTTE

ESPN BPI: No. 104 | No. 216

KENPOM: No. 114 | No. 208

SAGARIN: No. 123 | No. 191

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 124 | No. 185

Western Kentucky, who was previously on a five-game losing streak and below .500 on the season, has had a miraculous burst of momentum over the past few weeks, winning five straight, including four consecutive wins on the road. The last time that the Hilltoppers won four straight league road games was during the 2017-18 season.

The Hilltoppers are coming off an 87-77 victory over C-USA west foe Southern Miss on Monday.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight dominated the boards, dropping 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Graduate guard Camron Justice showcased his sharpshooting once again on Monday, recording 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton was also crucial to Western Kentucky's offense, finishing with 13 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals.

PROJECTED Charlotte STARTING LINEUP
Player HT/WT Year Notes

Jahmir Young

6'1"/185

Jr.

Young is averaging 19.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Austin Butler

6'5"/210

Sr.

Butler is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Robert Braswell IV

6'7"/205

Jr.

Braswell IV is averaging 9.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Clyde Trapp

6'4"/200

Sr.

Trapp is averaging 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Aly Khalifa

6'11"/230

Fr.

Khalifa is averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Jackson Threadgill (6.2 ppg), Musa Jallow (5.0 ppg), Jared Garcia (2.5 ppg).

Charlotte is coming off a 78-63 loss to Volunteer State foe Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, TN. on Sunday.

Junior guard Jahmir Young led Charlotte on offense, recording 26 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Senior guard Austin Butler finished with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.


Western Kentucky-Charlotte Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky Charlotte

Points Per Game

76.6

70.0

Field Goal Percentage

.477

.466

Three-Point Percentage

.363

.361

Rebound Margin

-1.4

-1.8

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.2

Steals Per Game

8.3

4.5

Blocks Per Game

5.9

2.8

Opp. Points Per Game

69.8

71.8

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.418

.462

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.340

.363

CHARLOTTE RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-11, 6-6 C-USA / KEY WINS: Monmouth, USC Upstate, Appalachian State, George Washington, Valparaiso, Maryland Eastern Shore, Western Carolina, UTEP, UTSA, Rice, Old Dominion, Marshall, FIU; KEY LOSSES: Toledo, Drexel, Davidson, No. 12 Arkansas, Wake Forest, FAU, North Texas, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee.

SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 23-12 all-time against Charlotte, recording as many as six straight wins over the 49ers. The Hilltoppers routed Charlotte earlier this season at Halton Arena, dominating the 49ers 78-59.

The Hilltoppers will rematch C-USA east division opponent Charlotte at Diddle Arena on Thursday night. The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

