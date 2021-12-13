WKU prepares for Tuesday night matchup against Centre College

Western Kentucky (6-4) is back in action on Tuesday night as the Hilltoppers welcome Centre College (4-4) to E.A. Diddle Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

"The thing we want to do right now is get on that bus and get back to Bowling Green."

NOTE: Western Kentucky has confirmed that tomorrow night's matchup against Centre College will be played as scheduled.

There will be free admission and free food for those affected by the storms and tornadoes.

WKU Athletics will also be accepting donations to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund.

You can donate online by CLICKING HERE

WKU will additionally collect gift card donations to grocery stores, gas stations and local restaurants.