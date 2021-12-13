WKU prepares for Tuesday night matchup against Centre College
Western Kentucky (6-4) is back in action on Tuesday night as the Hilltoppers welcome Centre College (4-4) to E.A. Diddle Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT.
NOTE: Western Kentucky has confirmed that tomorrow night's matchup against Centre College will be played as scheduled.
There will be free admission and free food for those affected by the storms and tornadoes.
WKU Athletics will also be accepting donations to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund.
You can donate online by CLICKING HERE
WKU will additionally collect gift card donations to grocery stores, gas stations and local restaurants.
TV: ESPN+/WKU PBS
WHO: Western Kentucky at Centre College
WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 71-48 blowout victory over Ole Miss in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta this past Saturday.
Junior center Jamarion Sharp was explosive in the win, recording 16 points, nine rebounds, one steal and six blocks.
Fifth year guard Josh Anderson returned on Saturday night after missing the last few contests due to COVID-19 protocols. Anderson had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block.
After sitting out against Eastern Kentucky because of a back injury, senior forward Jairus Hamilton had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in his second game since sitting out.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Dustin Gerald
|
6'4"/195
|
Sr.
|
Gerald averages 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
|
RJ Smith
|
6'5"/185
|
Sr.
|
Smith averages 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
|
Carter Baughman
|
5'10"/150
|
Jr.
|
Baughman averages 12.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
|
Chez Moore
|
6'6"/183
|
So.
|
Moore averages 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
|
Jalen Williams
|
6'2"/177
|
Sr.
|
Williams averages 7.8 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Noah Ring (3.0 ppg), Drew Wilson (2.9 ppg), Jaxson Banks (2.6 ppg).
Centre College is coming off a historic 96-68 win over Sewanee on the road where junior guard Carter Baughman scored 40 points and hit 11 three-pointers. Baughman's 11 three-pointers matched the program's single game record. His 40 points were the most points scored since the 2019-20 season.
Senior forward Dustin Gerald dropped 18 points and five rebounds in the victory followed by senior forward RJ Smith who had 13 points and six rebounds.
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Centre College
|
Points Per Game
|
77.1
|
71.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.478
|
.456
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.333
|
.364
|
Rebound Margin
|
0.5
|
-5.1
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
Steals Per Game
|
9.4
|
8.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.5
|
3.6
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
66.4
|
66.4
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.389
|
.426
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.314
|
.265
CENTRE COLLEGE RECORD THIS SEASON: 4-4 / KEY WINS: Westminster (MO), Webster, Spalding, Sewanee; KEY LOSSES: Wabash, Covenant, Transylvania, Franklin.
Western Kentucky tips off tomorrow night's game against Centre College at 7 p.m. CT.
