Western Kentucky improved to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in Conference USA play after a 20-17 win over UAB on Friday night.

"A big win for our team tonight. I cannot say enough about our defense. They were fantastic against a really, really good UAB offense."

The Hilltoppers defense held UAB scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers on the night and converted those into 14 points of their own.

Jacques Evans led Western Kentucky with nine tackles while corner back Kahlef Hailassie tallied five tackles, forced a fumble, and had a clutch, goal-line interception of UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno with 5:06 remaining that helped preserve the win for the Hilltoppers.

Hailassie also came up clutch late in the third quarter, forcing a fumble of UAB running back DeWayne McBride, which JacQues Evans picked up and returned 29-yards to set the Hilltoppers up at the UAB six-yard line with 3:36 remaining in the quarter.

Western Kentucky would score two-plays later on an Austin Reed one-yard run to go up 20-17 and keep them in the lead for good.

Western Kentucky finished with 352 yards of total offense, however, it was their ground game that produced a bulk of the production with 224 yards.

Quarterback Austin Reed got the glory, scoring two rushing touchdowns on the night. However, freshman running back LT Sanders and Indiana transfer Davion Ervin-Poindexter combined for 202 rushing yards on 31 carries.

Reed finished 14-of-23 for a season-low 128 yards, but did score two rushing touchdowns. Malachi Corley led all receivers with five catches for 77 yards.

Even though it wasn't pretty, WKU did just enough to edge out the Blazers and that's all that matters. They now control their own destiny for the conference championship game as long as they win their last four games.

The Hilltoppers will be back in action next at home next Saturday against North Texas at 2:30 CT.