WKU reaches out to Trinity (Ky.) 2024 G Drae Vasser
Western Kentucky has reached out to 2024 guard Drae Vasser, an in-state star and rising junior at Trinity High School in Louisville, KY.
The 6-foot-1 guard told InsideHilltopperSports.com that Western Kentucky was not involved in his recruitment until yesterday when they first contacted him. He said it felt great to be contacted by the Hilltoppers and that it meant hard work was paying off.
Vasser said that WKU assistant coach Martin Cross reached out to him on Wednesday morning. He said that he liked that Coach Cross not only valued his time, but said that he wanted to stay in touch.
While the Hilltoppers haven't officially offered Vasser, he said he's very confident he will pull in an offer from the program and said he is very eager to visit Western Kentucky at some point in the future.
Vasser said that while he doesn't know much about the program yet, he has played in several tournaments at Diddle Arena. He additionally said he is more than willing to learn more about the history and culture of Western Kentucky's program.
Vasser, a former guard at Jeffersontown High School, just recently transferred to Trinity High School.
He said that the coaching staff at Trinity have played a huge role in his development and recruitment. He added that his coaching staff have been helpful in referring him to various college coaches.
During his sophomore stint at Jeffersontown, Vasser played in 32 contests alongside his brother, Will Vasser. Combined, the duo led the Chargers in scoring during the 2021-22 campaign.
Vasser was one of the best scoring weapons on the team as he dropped 13.6 points per game and led the team in rebounding with 4.6 rebounds per game. He additionally shot 53.6% (165-308) from the field, 31.0% (26-84) from beyond the arc and 76.2% (80-105) from the free throw line.
He additionally revealed that during his time at Jeffersontown, his team had a great bond and even ended up making it to Rupp Arena.
In addition to being contacted by Western Kentucky, Vasser has also heard from Bellarmine, Boston University, Liberty, New Mexico State and Southeast Missouri State.
