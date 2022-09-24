The Hilltoppers were looking to rebound the crushing loss they took last Saturday against Indiana, and they did just that. WKU played exceptional on both sides of the ball, which quickly turned this game into a blowout. The defense showcased their best performance of the entire season, holding the Panthers scoreless. They've shown steady improvement week by week and that credit goes to new defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, who has done a great job to start the season. This was an all-around team effort this afternoon and the Hilltoppers didn't come to play around.

"Today was just a really good win," said Coach Helton. "We talked about going out there and playing full speed, pedal to the metal, just trying to be dominant and those guys really showed out today, I'm really proud for our players."

First Half Analysis:

The defense set the tone from the jump and you could just tell that WKU was playing with a fire lit under them the whole game. They tackled well, defended the pass, and kept everything inside the numbers, making it more than hard for FIU to move the ball. This is what you call a one-sided game, literally. The Panthers couldn't even get into field goal range, let alone the end zone. Each drive of FIU ended in a punt besides one, and that's when quarterback Haden Carlson threw an interception to Kahlef Hailassie. WKU's Austin Reed deserves more credit for the smooth transition he's made from D-II to FBS, because he's looking like one of the best quarterbacks in Conference USA. Reed nearly had a perfect first half, with five touchdown passes and only three incompletions, which is absurd. "Guys were getting open and just making a bunch of plays," said Reed. "It's just a great overall team performance on offense and defense." He finished his excellent performance with 381 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing 29 of his 35 attempts.

Those touchdowns were to multiple receivers, but Malachi Corley is starting to become the go-to guy for WKU when they need someone to make a play. Corley opened up the scoring outburst for WKU with a 76-yard touchdown on a screen pass, then caught another touchdown pass for 19 yards in the second quarter. He's made the most of his increased role and touches this season. WKU went on to have three other touchdown passes from Austin Reed and one rushing score from Davion Ervin-Poindexter to go up 42-0 at halftime and basically tie a bow around the game in just 30 minutes of action.

Second Half Analysis:

You guessed it, the Hilltoppers picked up exactly where they left off as they continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. FIU still couldn't end a drive with points as the WKU defense was too much for them all afternoon. WKU's offense was still able to put up 17 points in the third quarter, but they eventually put in some younger, less experienced players due to the gap in scoring. Coach Helton wanted to give some reps to other guys just to get them more comfortable with the speed of the game and just so he can see what they could potentially bring to the table. Backup quarterback Darius Ocean came in and showed off some of his potential with a 44-yard touchdown strike to Easton Messer that extended the Hilltoppers lead even further. Ocean brings the dual-threat aspect to this offense and it'll be exciting to see what he can do in the future when his name is called upon.