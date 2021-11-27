 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football - WKU rolls past Marshall 53-21, secures spot in C-USA Championship matchup
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-27 21:18:41 -0600') }} football

WKU rolls past Marshall 53-21, secures spot in C-USA Championship matchup

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals

Marshall tallied 136 yards and scored touchdowns on their first two drives to boast a 14-0 lead over Western Kentucky at the end of the first quarter during Saturday's matchup.

However, the Hilltoppers' defense tightened up and the Bailey Zappe-led offense scored the next 36-points as Western Kentucky marched to a 53-21 win over the Thundering Herd to claim their seventh win in-a-row and the C-USA East Division.

WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe celebrates after Saturday's win at Marshall (Photo: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)
Zappe connected with wide receiver Daewood Davis for a 47-yard score early in the third quarter for Western Kentucky's first touchdown of the day.

It would be the first of four touchdown tosses for Zappe on the day, who finished 25-of-48 for 328 yards with no interceptions.

Davis led the Hilltoppers, hauling in three catches for 105 yards and two scores. His second touchdown would come on a 50-yard strike from Zappe at the 7:28 mark of the third quarter to put WKU up 26-14.

A.J. Brathwaite, Jr. would add a 43-yard kickoff return for a touchdown while cornerback Davion Williams would add a 45-yard pick-six to Western Kentucky's scoring onslaught.

Jaden Hunter and DeAngelo Malone led the way defensively for the Hilltoppers. Hunter had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks while Malone tallied seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Western Kentucky is now 8-4 overall on the season, 7-1 in league play and will vie for a Conference-USA Championship on Friday, December 3rd in a highly-anticipated rematch against UTSA.

The nationally-ranked Roadrunners defeated WKU back on October 9th at Houchens-Smith Stadium, 52-46.

