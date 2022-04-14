WKU's defense prepares for third scrimmage on Friday
Western Kentucky closed out another spring practice on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium as the Hilltoppers' defense shared their progress as they prepare for another scrimmage on Friday.
Former Oregon and USC analyst and new outside linebackers coach Michael Hutchings, sophomore defensive end JaQues Evans and redshirt junior linebacker Matthew Flint shared how things have been going for them.
Hutchings talked about his transition to The Hill and what he's seen from the team so far in spring practice.
Hutchings additionally talked about his experience at both Oregon and USC and how he's been doing in his first six weeks on The Hill.
Hutchings communicated that the transition to Western Kentucky was smooth and he's been enjoying getting to know the guys and learning about how the team operates as a unit.
Evans talked about how things had been going for him in practice so far and how he's been adjusting to the new defense.
Evans also shared his takeaways from the Hilltoppers' first few scrimmages and what his expectations were for his team moving forward.
Flint also talked about how things had been going for him in spring practice and how he's adjusted to the new defense under defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.
Flint, who has stepped into a leadership role this spring, talked about how he's been doing so far being one of the more experienced linebackers on the roster.
The Hilltopper will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday afternoon to continue spring practice with the team's third scrimmage.
