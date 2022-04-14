 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football-WKU's defense prepares for third scrimmage on Friday
WKU's defense prepares for third scrimmage on Friday

Matthew Flint speaks with the media on Thursday
Matthew Flint speaks with the media on Thursday (Drew Toennies)
Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky closed out another spring practice on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium as the Hilltoppers' defense shared their progress as they prepare for another scrimmage on Friday.

Former Oregon and USC analyst and new outside linebackers coach Michael Hutchings, sophomore defensive end JaQues Evans and redshirt junior linebacker Matthew Flint shared how things have been going for them.

Hutchings talked about his transition to The Hill and what he's seen from the team so far in spring practice.

"It's really been great. I've been here for, I want to say six weeks now, since the beginning of March. I've inherited a great group of guys."
— Michael Hutchings

Hutchings additionally talked about his experience at both Oregon and USC and how he's been doing in his first six weeks on The Hill.

Obviously, coming from those programs, it is great to have that experience, but being here and seeing the talent they have here, seeing the history they have here, what they've done in this conference, is also great too."
— Michael Hutchings

Hutchings communicated that the transition to Western Kentucky was smooth and he's been enjoying getting to know the guys and learning about how the team operates as a unit.

"It's been great and it's been something that any new guy in the building struggles with. Learning new faces, learning new names, learning the process of how things work on the daily. It's honestly been incredibly easy with the guys here."
— Michael Hutchings

Evans talked about how things had been going for him in practice so far and how he's been adjusting to the new defense.

"It's been going good. Just adjusting to everything with a new defense and what not. With the group, it's been pretty good, it's been a lot of competition in the room."
— JaQues Evans

Evans also shared his takeaways from the Hilltoppers' first few scrimmages and what his expectations were for his team moving forward.

Just keep working. Everybody's got to keep working, try to put everything together, come together as one."
— JaQues Evans

Flint also talked about how things had been going for him in spring practice and how he's adjusted to the new defense under defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

"Just getting familiar with the defense. We got a new defensive coordinator. I feel like the defense fits the playstyle more and I'll see more playing time. ... I think we'll be a better unit this year."
— Matthew Flint

Flint, who has stepped into a leadership role this spring, talked about how he's been doing so far being one of the more experienced linebackers on the roster.

"As an older guy, I don't really feel like it's that hard. I got respect just because I'm older, I've been here, I've done it before. It's just like riding a bicycle, you just get in and go."
— Matthew Flint

The Hilltopper will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday afternoon to continue spring practice with the team's third scrimmage.

****

