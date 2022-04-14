WKU's defense prepares for third scrimmage on Friday

Western Kentucky closed out another spring practice on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium as the Hilltoppers' defense shared their progress as they prepare for another scrimmage on Friday.

Former Oregon and USC analyst and new outside linebackers coach Michael Hutchings, sophomore defensive end JaQues Evans and redshirt junior linebacker Matthew Flint shared how things have been going for them.

Hutchings talked about his transition to The Hill and what he's seen from the team so far in spring practice.