WKU secures No. 2 seed and bye in 78-69 win over Marshall

Western Kentucky (19-12, 11-7 C-USA) finished the regular season with a 78-69 victory over Marshall (11-20, 4-14 C-USA) to secure the No. 2 seed in C-USA's east division as well as a bye to the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament. Saturday's affair was the last home contest for fifth year guard Josh Anderson and graduate guard Camron Justice, who will be ending their collegiate careers at the end of this season. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who suffered a knee injury on Feb. 19 against Old Dominion, made an explosive return on Saturday, coming off the bench to lead the Hilltoppers' offense alongside sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight.

“I want to say thank you on behalf of our team and program to that great crowd we had today. That was a tremendous crowd. When that game got to four points in that second half, the energy from the crowd helped us a bunch." — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky's offense was led by Hamilton and McKnight, who combined for 32 points and 12 rebounds. Hamilton recorded 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while McKnight grabbed 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“I definitely feel a whole lot better, knee feels great honestly. It feels great to be back out there with my teammates. They did a great job making me look good today and that’s appreciated. We’re just going to keep moving this forward, for real.” — Jairus Hamilton

Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and junior center Jamarion Sharp also combined for 24 points each. Frampton dropped 12 points, two rebounds and one steal. Sharp had a double-double performance, recording 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and one steal. Anderson and Justice were productive in their last home contest. Anderson dropped 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals while Justice recorded nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“The biggest key was playing our game. I feel like our mentality was just by any means, we’ve got to go out and get the dub so we can get that bye next week. It’s pretty big with our rotation only playing six or seven guys for most of the minutes, so having that bye for the first game is big.” — Josh Anderson

Sophomore guard/forward Marko Serenac led Marshall's offense with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Taylor and junior guard Taevion Kinsey combined for 32 points and 14 rebounds. The two dropped 16 points and seven rebounds each. Taylor also had four assists and one steal while Kinsey recorded seven assists.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 40% 30-75 29% 8-28 67% 10-15

The Hilltoppers also recorded 44 rebounds, five turnovers, 20 points off turnovers and 13 assists.

Marshall Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 39% 27-69 43% 12-28 60% 3-5

The Thundering Herd won the rebounding battle 47-44 and also had 15 turnovers, four points off turnovers and 15 assists.

“I’m proud of those guys. As you know, 10 games ago, none of you guys, anybody would’ve given them a chance to do what they’ve done. And they deserve all the credit. Not a lot of teams and not a lot of players could’ve gotten back up off the mat after some tough losses.” — Rick Stansbury

Halftime Synopsis

McKnight and Frampton were leading the Hilltoppers' offense at the half, dropping nine points each. McKnight also recorded two rebounds, two assists and one steal while Frampton recorded one rebound and one steal. Sharp was also key in the first half, recording eight points, seven rebounds, five blocks and one steal.

Kinsey was leading Marshall on offense with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. Taylor was also important as he had seven points, six rebounds and two assists. Sarenac finished the first half with six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 38% 15-39 31% 5-16 50% 4-8

Western Kentucky also had 25 rebounds, two turnovers, five points off turnoivers and seven assists.

Marshall Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 35% 12-34 30% 3-10 33% 1-3

The Thundering Herd recorded 25 rebounds, eight turnovers and six assists.

Takeaways

WKU secures a No. 2 seed and a bye to Thursday's quarterfinals round: The Hilltoppers, who earlier this season were on a five-game losing streak and below .500 on the season, have won nine out of their last 10 games. With the sweep of Marshall, the Hilltoppers have not only secured the no. 2 seed but they have secured almost a week of rest before they play next. The Hilltoppers are set to play Thursday in the quarterfinals game. Marshall and FIU will play in the first round on Tuesday and the winner will take on LA Tech on Wednesday. The winner of that game will face the Hilltoppers on Thursday. Hamilton's explosive return: Senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who had been absence for the past two games, made his return on Saturday. Hamilton, who was running through warmups with his team ahead of tipoff, didn't start. Hamilton subbed in for Frampton at 12:17 in the first half and was a key piece to the Hilltoppers' offense the rest of the way. He dropped 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. With his knee healed, Hamilton will be incredibly important heading into the C-USA Tournament. Anderson's emotional finish at Diddle Arena: In the final minutes of regulation, fifth year guard Josh Anderson pushed the volume level at Diddle Arena to the max with a powerful final dunk to cap off his career at home. Anderson, who tied the program record for most games played on Wednesday's meeting with Marshall, became the new record-holder on Saturday in his 142nd career game.



What's Next?