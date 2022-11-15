Dayvion McKnight led the way for WKU tonight with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Jairus Hamilton added 13 points, hitting five of his six attempts from the field, and lastly, Jamarion Sharp was able to add four points, 11 rebounds, and a game-wrecking eight blocks.

They won 68-50 after a great defensive performance by the entire team. Indy went scoreless in the last five minutes of the first half, which was crucial, because they only entered halftime with an 11-point deficit.

WKU hosted it's third game in just six days on Tuesday night against Indy, and after a slow start, the Hilltoppers were able to rally and take care of business.

Indy settled for jumpers mostly, and that was because of the 7'5 rim protecting machine continued to deny them at the rim. When Sharp wasn't able to rack up blocks, he made Indy players think twice about challenging him at the rim.

WKU wasn't able to build a sizeable lead in the first half due to the amount of three-pointers they allowed by Indy. The Greyhounds scored 27 points and 21 of them came from behind the arc. Head coach Rick Stansbury was able to make the proper adjustments to limit their three-pointers in the second half and he made it tough for anyone to get off a great look.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: The Greyhounds were able to score a few buckets down the stretch to cut the lead to 12 with just over four minutes to go, but the momentum didn't last long after Jairus Hamilton was able to post up his man and hit a classic jump hook over him. That bucket put the Hilltoppers up 14 points and Indy didn't score a point for the rest of the game. Credit to WKU's defense for getting key stops in critical moments of the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Center Jamarion Sharp displayed his elite shot-blocking ability with eight tonight, he also was able to add on 11 rebounds and one steal. He left his imprint all over this one and he was a huge part of why the Greyhounds didn't have a lot of success putting the ball in the hoop. Dayvion McKnight was also worthy of this crown after he led the Hilltoppers in scoring, but he still hasn't had one of those signature games. He's only scratching the surface of how good he can play this season.

THE STAT DOESN'T LIE: WKU held Indy to just 30 percent from the field and they forced 18 turnovers, while the Tops only had nine. The Hilltoppers scored 21 points off turnovers to Indy's seven. It makes it difficult to win after you double your opponents turnovers and they triple your total in points off of turnovers.

WHAT A PLAY: Guard Dayvion McKnight threw a great lob pass to Jamarion Sharp and he finished it with a two-hand flush after they failed to connect on one earlier. This play brought energy back into the building and it was nice to see them succeed at something they failed at all in the same game, that's called adjustments.

THE BOTTOM LINE: WKU didn't have it's best game. but they were still able to rally and win by a big margin. This team has yet to see Dayvion McKnight play his best ball and they're still 3-0 to start the season. The Hilltoppers have been playing good basketball to open the season and they're going to be even harder to beat when McKnight finds his rhythm. WKU's next contest will be a home game against the Akron Zips next Monday at 12:30 PM (CT).