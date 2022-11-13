WKU shines in home opener, cruises past Kentucky State 127-61
WKU hosted it's first home game of the season at E.A. Diddle Arena and it couldn't have gone any better. The Hilltoppers cruised past Kentucky State 127-61 after an excellent overall team performance.
Senior Luke Frampton led WKU in scoring tonight for the second straight game with 20 points on a scorching-hot seven of eight field goals, including six-of-seven behind the arc. It's great to see Frampton shoot the lights out to begin the year after a poor start early last season and WKU will be a tough team to knock off if he can continue his great play.
Scoring was pretty evenly distributed on Saturday night and it seemed like everyone was getting in on the action. Jairus Hamilton scored 18 points, Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight added 16 points, and off the bench, Khristian Lander contributed 13 points and Dontaie Allen finished with an efficient 15 points. That makes six total players in double digits, which is always a welcoming sight.
"Our goal was to get better for this game," said Coach Rick Stansbury. "No matter what the score was, and our guys did that."
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury was pleased with the effort from his players from start to finish. There was a high amount of energy in the building tonight and that came from WKU's starting five setting the tone.
The offense was clicking for 40 minutes straight, setting multiple records in the process. The most significant one was the three-point shooting record, which is now 19, a program record and a E.A. Diddle Arena record.
Defensively, the Hilltoppers have played good in their first two outings. After halftime, the Thoroubreds had trouble getting quality shots, and they went from making eight three-pointers in the first half to just one in the second.
IT WAS OVER WHEN: WKU jumped out to an 11-0 start after tip-off, from that point on the game was completely out of reach. WKU kept scoring over and over again, while getting stops on the defensive end and that's when the score started to become out of hand. It might sound crazy, but this game was over in the first five minutes of action. Kentucky State got off to the worst possible start on the road versus a quality team and could never dig themselves out the large hole they were in.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Senior Luke Frampton has been hot like fish grease for his second straight game with 20 points, while shooting 87.5 percent from the field. Emmanuel Akot was also just as worthy, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, and an impressive ten assists. Great all-around performance from Akot and he showed he can do more than just put the ball in the basket.
THE STAT DOESN"T LIE: A school record 19 made three-pointers for WKU compared to Kentucky State's nine, a 30 point difference in that margin alone.
WHAT A PLAY: Center Jamarion Sharp showcased his rim protecting ability when he swatted back-to-back layup attempts from Kentucky State. Not only did he get the two blocks, Sharp also knocked the ball off of a K-State player that gave WKU possession of the ball and even more energy from the crowd.
THE BOTTOM LINE: WKU dominated this game pretty easily for 40 minutes straight and they displayed the talent this team has one through ten. The bench of WKU has looked great through these first couple games and they'll play a major factor in wins and losses over the course of the year. The offensive success was the story tonight and if the Hilltoppers stay in this kind of rhythm, they will be playing basketball in March of next year.
