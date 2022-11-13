WKU hosted it's first home game of the season at E.A. Diddle Arena and it couldn't have gone any better. The Hilltoppers cruised past Kentucky State 127-61 after an excellent overall team performance. Senior Luke Frampton led WKU in scoring tonight for the second straight game with 20 points on a scorching-hot seven of eight field goals, including six-of-seven behind the arc. It's great to see Frampton shoot the lights out to begin the year after a poor start early last season and WKU will be a tough team to knock off if he can continue his great play. Scoring was pretty evenly distributed on Saturday night and it seemed like everyone was getting in on the action. Jairus Hamilton scored 18 points, Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight added 16 points, and off the bench, Khristian Lander contributed 13 points and Dontaie Allen finished with an efficient 15 points. That makes six total players in double digits, which is always a welcoming sight.

"Our goal was to get better for this game," said Coach Rick Stansbury. "No matter what the score was, and our guys did that."

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury was pleased with the effort from his players from start to finish. There was a high amount of energy in the building tonight and that came from WKU's starting five setting the tone. The offense was clicking for 40 minutes straight, setting multiple records in the process. The most significant one was the three-point shooting record, which is now 19, a program record and a E.A. Diddle Arena record. Defensively, the Hilltoppers have played good in their first two outings. After halftime, the Thoroubreds had trouble getting quality shots, and they went from making eight three-pointers in the first half to just one in the second.