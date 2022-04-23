WKU showcases talent in Saturday's annual Spring Game
Western Kentucky wrapped up the spring season at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday afternoon, showcasing the team's progression in spring practice as well as some of the playmakers that are being sharpened for the 2022 season.
Competitiveness was high on both sides. Despite a solid effort from the offense, the defense was looking incredibly strong, holding the offense to only two touchdowns on the day.
In the third quarter, former quarterback Bailey Zappe and former defensive end DeAngelo Malone took the field to be honored as the duo will be representing WKU Football in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft on April 28.
West Florida transfer quarterback Austin Reed found the end zone in his first series, connecting with redshirt freshman tight end River Helms for a 40-yard gain. Reed handed the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Javy Bunton for the offense's first score of the day.
The Hilltoppers' offense additionally found the endzone one more time as Jarret Doege connected with Daewood Davis on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Summers' defense proved to be the more consistent performer on Saturday, stopping WKU's offense on every possession except Doege and Austin's drives in the first half of the game.
The Hilltoppers' defense clamped down even more in the second half, holding the offense scoreless. Freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp opened up the second half by leading the offense into the red zone before being stopped. The defense showcased a lot of pressure in the second half and ultimately won the overall battle in the scrimmage.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton, redshirt senior wide receiver Daewood Davis and redshirt senior defensive lineman Brodric Martin took a few minutes to talk about the Spring Game following its conclusion.
Martin shared his takeaways from the spring season as a whole and talked about how the defense has evolved under defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.
Martin shared his takeaways from the defensive performance, revealing he was pleased with the energy and effort against one of the stronger offenses in the country last year.
Davis communicated major confidence in WKU's defense, saying they had come a long way since last season under former defensive coordinator Maurice Crum.
Davis, who came down with Doege's lone 20-yard touchdown pass, shared his relationship with the West Virginia graduate transfer, who is anticipated to fill former quarterback Bailey Zappe's shoes this fall.
Helton shared his takeaways from Saturday's action and talked about what he was liking from both sides.
With the spring season in the books, Helton talked about the progress the team has made and what he's looking for entering the summer.
