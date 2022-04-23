WKU showcases talent in Saturday's annual Spring Game

Western Kentucky wrapped up the spring season at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday afternoon, showcasing the team's progression in spring practice as well as some of the playmakers that are being sharpened for the 2022 season.

Competitiveness was high on both sides. Despite a solid effort from the offense, the defense was looking incredibly strong, holding the offense to only two touchdowns on the day.

In the third quarter, former quarterback Bailey Zappe and former defensive end DeAngelo Malone took the field to be honored as the duo will be representing WKU Football in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft on April 28.

West Florida transfer quarterback Austin Reed found the end zone in his first series, connecting with redshirt freshman tight end River Helms for a 40-yard gain. Reed handed the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Javy Bunton for the offense's first score of the day.