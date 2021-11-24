WKU snaps three-game losing streak in 88-62 win over Alabama A&M

Western Kentucky (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night in an 88-62 blowout victory over Alabama A&M (1-4) to tipoff a five-game homestand at Diddle Arena.

"The big man (Sharp) was a factor, look at those stats and you can tell he is a factor, in a lot of ways. Good team win, it was a good team win, something we keep building on. We just have to keep finding ways to keep getting better.”

The Hilltoppers dominated offensively from start to finish as several players made important offensive plays.

The most notable performances of the night came from sophomore guard Sherman Brashear, junior center Jamarion Sharp, junior forward Isaiah Cozart and senior forward Jairus Hamilton.

Hamilton helped get WKU's offense rolling in the first half with 13 points. The Charlotte North Carolina native finished the night with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Although not initially planned, Sharp started tonight in place of redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz who was experiencing knee soreness. The Hopkinsville, Kentucky native was a game-changer for WKU as he recorded the third triple-double in program history.

Sharp had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. Sharp's high school coach, Tim Haworth of Hopkinsville, was at Diddle Arena to witness his standout night.

Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear came off the bench and made plays, leading the team in scoring with 18 points, two rebounds and one steal.

Isaiah Cozart scored two points in the first half but finished off the night with nine points and five rebounds.