WKU takes on C-USA East leader FAU on Thursday

Western Kentucky (12-11, 4-6 C-USA) are set to face off against dangerous C-USA east foe Florida Atlantic (14-9, 7-3 C-USA) at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday. The Hilltoppers are looking to avenge a 78-69 loss to an incredibly strong FAU team in Boca Raton on Jan. 20 of this year. Florida Atlantic is currently the strongest C-USA east division foe this season, leading all other teams in the division with an impressive 15-9 record and an 8-3 record in conference play. The Owls additionally recorded a solid 83-73 win over west foe LA Tech on Feb. 3. Western Kentucky is 16-7 all-time against Florida Atlantic, recording as many as six straight wins against the Owls. Recently, the Owls have held the upper hand, winning the past two meetings, including a win over WKU at home this season.

Western Kentucky is coming off a flawless road swing where the Hilltoppers snapped a five-game losing streak, defeating Charlotte and Old Dominion. Against the Monarchs, graduate guard Camron Justice led the offense with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight dropped 15 points, one rebound, six assists and four steals. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton, who injured himself early on in the second half, recorded 14 points and one rebound, hitting four straight from beyond the arc in the first half. Western Kentucky has confirmed that there is no structural damage. Junior center Jamarion Sharp made program history in Saturday's win over Old Dominion, recording 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal. Sharp, who has recorded a nation-leading 101 total blocks on the season broke the program's single-season block record.

PROJECTED Florida Atlantic STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Michael Forrest 6'1"/174 Jr. Forrest averages 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Alijah Martin 6'2"/210 Fr. Martin averages 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Bryan Greenlee 6'0"/191 So. Greenlee averages 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Everett Winchester 6'6"/212 Gr. Winchester averages 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Vladislav Goldin 7'1"/240 Fr. Goldin averages 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Giancarlo Rosado (6.1 ppg), Johnell Davis (5.7 ppg), Brandon Weatherspoon (4.7 ppg).

Florida Atlantic is coming off a dominant 81-62 win over Old Dominion on Tuesday night in Boca Raton, FL.

Junior guard Michael Forrest led the way for the Owls, recording 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Freshman guard Alijah Martin also chipped in, dropping 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Freshman guard Johnell Davis and sophomore guard Brandon Weatherspoon additionally helped out on offense, scoring 10 points each in the win.

Western Kentucky-Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Florida Atlantic Points Per Game 76.4 75.7 Field Goal Percentage .476 .462 Three-Point Percentage .356 .366 Rebound Margin -1.4 5.4 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.1 Steals Per Game 8.6 7.4 Blocks Per Game 5.9 2.7 Opp. Points Per Game 69.7 67.5 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .416 .437 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .342 .362

FLORIDA ATLANTIC RECORD THIS SEASON: 15-9, 8-3 C-USA / KEY WINS: Warner, UT-Martin, North Dakota, Stetson, North Florida, Palm Beach Atlantic, Florida Tech, Marshall, Charlotte, WKU, UTSA, LA Tech, Southern Miss, Old Dominion; KEY LOSSES: New Mexico, Miami, Troy, James Madison, VCU, High Point, Middle Tennessee, UAB, UTEP. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 16-7 all-time against Florida Atlantic, winning as many as six consecutive contests against the Owls. FAU has been in control recently, defeating the Hilltoppers in two straight, including a 78-69 win at home on Jan. 20, 2022.