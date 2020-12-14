InsideHilltopperSports - WKU to face Georgia State in LendingTree Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Football will play in its seventh bowl game in the past nine seasons, with the Hilltoppers (5-6) set to face Georgia State (5-4) in the 22nd annual LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, December 26.

The bowl game, to be played in Ladd-Peebles Stadium, is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be aired nationally on ESPN. The contest will mark WKU’s 30th postseason game in program history, where the team owns an 18-11 all-time record.

Prior to this year, WKU reached the six-win mark eight times in the previous nine seasons, while making six previous bowl game appearances during that span. The Hilltoppers have compiled a 4-2 record in those contests, collecting wins over Central Michigan [Bahamas Bowl; 2014], South Florida [Miami Beach Bowl; 2015], Memphis [Boca Raton Bowl; 2016] and Western Michigan [First Responder Bowl; 2019].

The matchup between WKU and Georgia State will mark the teams' third all-time meeting. The Panthers most recently defeated the Hilltoppers, 27-17, in the 2017 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Previously, WKU defeated Georgia State by a score of 44-28 in 2013.

The Hilltoppers and UTSA are the only two teams in Conference USA that have been able to play 11 games this season; while WKU is only 1-of-19 teams in FBS that played 11 games in the regular season. WKU and the Roadrunners are the only two teams in C-USA who ended their regular seasons on a three game win streak.