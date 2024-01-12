Western Kentucky (12-4, 1-1 C-USA) is looking to bounce back from a close 78-74 loss on the road as the Hilltoppers are set to return to E.A. Diddle Arena to resume Conference USA play against Jacksonville State (10-7, 2-0 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's upcoming conference showdown between the Hilltoppers and the Gamecocks in Bowling Green marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the court.

Western Kentucky shot 45.2% (28-62) from the floor, 45.5% (10-22) from beyond the arc and 66.7% (8-12) from the free throw line in two frames of competition. The Hilltoppers were additionally outrebounded be their foe 40-34 on the night.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry was a gamechanger for the Hilltoppers once again, dropping a total of 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks.

Another Hilltopper to make a considerable difference on the scoreboard was WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, who recorded 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

WKU senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. also made his presence known for the Hilltoppers, picking up nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Also contributing to the Hilltoppers' effort on the scoreboard was both WKU junior forward Babacar Faye and freshman guard Teagan Moore, who collected a combined 14 points.

Faye finished the contest with a grand total of six rebounds, two steals and one block while Moore recorded two rebounds, one steal and one block.

The Gamecocks opened up Conference USA play in Jacksonville last Saturday, defeating in-state foe Florida International 70-63 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Jacksonville State remained perfect in conference play after their second matchup on the road earlier this week. The Gamecocks claimed a 61-51 win over Liberty in Lynchburg on Wednesday evening to go up 2-0 in conference play.

Jacksonville State shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field, 27.3% (3-11) from three-point range and 93.3% (14-15) from the free throw line in two frames of play. The Gamecocks additionally outrebounded the Flames 38-30 on the night.

Leading the Gamecocks on the scoreboard was Jacksonville State graduate guard KyKy Tandy, who collected a grand total of 14 points and six rebounds in the win.

Also establishing himself on the floor was Jacksonville State junior forward Andres Burney, who picked up 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals.

Jacksonville State senior forward Juwan Perdue was another key playmaker for the Gamecocks, dropping a total of 11 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Also making his presence known for the Gamecocks was Jacksonville State junior forward Marcellus Brigham Jr., who recorded 10 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal in the victory.

Western Kentucky is scheduled to tip-off Saturday afternoon's conference showdown with Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. CT as the matchup is set to air on the CBS Sports Network.