Campbellsville made things interesting early, but Western Kentucky used a late first half run and put together a strong second half to roll to a 109-66 win over the NAIA program Monday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers – now 4-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season – built an early 9-0 lead, but Campbellsville (4-4) soon had a 19-15 lead midway through the opening half. WKU regrouped and led 54-41 at halftime before outscoring CU 55-25 in the second half to pull away and remain unbeaten.

Western’s entire starting five finished in double figures as Carson Williams led the way with a career-high 27 points and five rebounds, Charles Bassey finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, Taveion Hollingsworth scored 14 points and Jared Savage and Camron Justice each tallied 11.

Jordan Rawls and Josh Anderson each pitched in 10 points to give the team seven in double figures.

WKU returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament. FloHoops.com will carry the broadcast.

WKU jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but Campbellsville battled back to cut its defict to 13-9 at the 14:29 mark of the first. The Tigers continued to give the Hilltoppers all they could handle and soon took a 19-15 lead five minutes later.

Bassey was already up to 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Williams had 10 at the 7:39 mark as the Toppers were up 29-25, but CU trimmed WKU’s advantage to 34-33 just two minutes later.

Savage and Justice knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, and Anderson beat the shot clock with a triple of his own from the left wing shortly after to put WKU up 50-40 with 1:13 left in the half before the Hilltoppers took a 54-41 lead into the break.

The Hilltoppers shot 59 percent in the first half and made six 3s. They finished 62% from the field and with 12 deep balls.

WKU pushed its lead to 69-49 at the 14:50 mark of the second after Hollingsworth made a jumper, was fouled and converted the and-one. A one-handed slam dunk from Anderson soon after made It 71-50.

Jeremiah Gambrell’s 3, followed by a pair of free throws by Williams, put WKU up 83-52 – and it was able to cruise from there.