Read what volleyball head coach Travis Hudson said during Wednesday's press conference ahead of Thursday's NCAA Tournament inside Diddle Arena.

- Says they are really excited to be home and excited to have their fan base behind them in the NCAA tournament. Good pool of teams that have had successful seasons.

- Went back to work on Sunday night after the selection show. Says it puts him in his comfort zone.

- Knows Kennessaw State's coach, Keith Schunzel, and admires what he's done there and has really built that program up. Respects what he's done and says they play competitive volleyball. Expects it to be a tough challenge on Thursday.

- Trying to make this week normal and make it a normal game week. Says staff has been great in handling the details around him.

- Says he actually gets looser as the season goes on. It's not about winning and losing, it's about being who they are and putting their best foot forward. Want to be who WKU Volleyball has been all year.

- Wants his team to go out and let it fly and play with joy in their hearts and with competitive spirits.