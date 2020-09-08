InsideHilltopperSports - WKU wide receiver Jacquez Sloan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

WKU wide receiver Jacquez Sloan enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Just days away from its season opener at Louisville, Western Kentucky has lost a significant piece of its offense.
Jacquez Sloan -- a senior wide receiver for the Hilltoppers -- is no longer a member of the team and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source told Inside Hilltopper Sports on Tuesday afternoon.
The source told IHS that Sloan's removal forms were submitted today and the receiver then entered the portal. IHS confirmed the news with WKU soon after.
Sloan posted the following tweet on his Twitter page Tuesday morning:
Too Excited To Start This New Journey 🤣— 2 (@yaboiquez_) September 8, 2020
He then followed up with this tweet later Tuesday evening:
Thank You Western ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/N7DphFJ9jn— 2 (@yaboiquez_) September 8, 2020
Sloan, an Atlanta, Ga. native and a former two-star prospect out of the Class of 2017, tallied 628 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns while appearing in all 13 games as a junior in 2019. He made 34 receptions for 297 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
In three seasons at WKU, Sloan accumulated 1,497 yards and five touchdowns.
With Sloan's departure, the Hilltoppers' wide receiver room with now be led by redshirt senior Jahcour Pearson, juniors Craig Burt and Mitchell Tinsley and sophomore Dayton Wade.