InsideHilltopperSports - WKU wide receiver Jacquez Sloan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Just days away from its season opener at Louisville, Western Kentucky has lost a significant piece of its offense.

Jacquez Sloan -- a senior wide receiver for the Hilltoppers -- is no longer a member of the team and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source told Inside Hilltopper Sports on Tuesday afternoon.

The source told IHS that Sloan's removal forms were submitted today and the receiver then entered the portal. IHS confirmed the news with WKU soon after.

Sloan posted the following tweet on his Twitter page Tuesday morning: