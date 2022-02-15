WKU wins fifth straight in 87-77 victory over Southern Miss

Western Kentucky (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) recorded their fifth straight win on Monday night, defeating Southern Miss (6-18, 1-10 C-USA) 87-77 at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, MS. The Hilltoppers posted one of their better offensive performances against the Golden Eagles as Western Kentucky shot 50% from the field and 52% from beyond the arc while sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and graduate guard Camron Justice combined for 50 points.

“The biggest key is, is our guys ability to get back up for their third game in five days and have enough physical and mental toughness to come here and play against a really good Southern Miss team." — Rick Stansbury

McKnight was unstoppable on Monday, dropping 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Justice was also explosive on offense, recording 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton was crucial in the second half, hitting a crucial three-pointer. Frampton finished with 13 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals.

“I feel like it was us coming together as a team. These last few games, we’ve been locked in offensively and defensively. It was a matter of time before things started clicking.” — Dayvion McKnight

Junior forward Isaih Moore led Southern Miss on offense, recording 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Junior forward Tyler Stevenson finished with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals. Junior forward DeAndre Pinckney finished out the night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

“What we talked about in the locker room before even stepping foot on the floor was walk out of here with a win and be happy with ourselves. We understand we’re tired and beat up a bit, but that’s no excuse for not fighting back.” — Camron Justice

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 50% 27-54 52% 13-25 87% 20-23

The Hilltoppers additionally grabbed 28 rebounds, nine turnovers, 14 points off turnovers and 17 assists.

Southern Miss Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 45% 30-66 40% 8-20 90% 9-10

The Golden Eagles won the rebounding battle 39-28 and also recorded 13 turnovers, eight points off turnovers and 18 assists.

“As I said before the game, forget their record. … Any time you win on the road, it’s not easy. In particular, that’s our fourth road game in the last five games. That’s four out of five on the road. These guys deserve a lot of credit. They’re fighting, they’re playing well and we’re doing it with a short bench.” — Rick Stansbury

Halftime Synopsis

At the end of the first half, McKnight was leading Western Kentucky on offense, recording 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. Graduate guard Camron Justice had 11 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Hamilton, Sharp and Anderson recorded six points each. At halftime, the Golden Eagles' offense was led by Moore, who had 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block. Stevenson and Pierre Jr. recorded nine points each.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 53% 16-30 54% 7-13 88% 7-8

Western Kentucky also had 17 rebounds, four turnovers, nine points off turnovers and 11 assists.

Southern Miss Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 45% 15-33 42% 5-12 75% 3-4

Southern Miss additionally recorded 17 rebounds, five turnovers, four points off turnovers and nine assists.

Takeaways

Five straight, four straight road wins: With the 87-77 win over Southern Miss, the Hilltoppers have won five straight and have additionally remained undefeated on the road for four games. Western Kentucky hasn't recorded four straight league road wins since the 2017-18 season. The Hilltoppers bounced back from a five-game losing streak to create a five-game winning streak and are now 7-6 in conference play. Solid WKU offense continues: Western Kentucky recorded yet another outstanding offensive showing against Southern Miss. The Hilltoppers were 50% (27-54) from the field, 52% (13-25) from three.

Justice, McKnight combine for 50: Dayvion McKnight led all scorers on the night with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Camron Justice was 6-of-10 from three-point range in his 24 point, five rebound, five assist and three steal effort against Southern Miss.

What's Next?