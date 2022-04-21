WKU wraps up spring practice, prepares for Spring Game
Western Kentucky wrapped up the final practice of the spring season at Houchens-Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on Thursday as both red and white prepare for an action-packed contest in Saturday afternoon's Spring Game.
WKU assistant coach and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Zach Lankford, sophomore offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dalvin Smith and graduate quarterback Jarret Doege shared their takeaways from spring practice.
Lankford went over some of his takeaways from what he's been seeing from both the offense and defense over the course of spring practice while hinting at what his expectations are for the fall.
Smith revealed that he will be playing a much larger role on the offense next season with wide receiver Jerreth Sterns looking to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Smith also talked about what he's been working on throughout spring practice and what he's looking to improve for next season.
Leslie talked about what his takeaways were from last season and what role he's playing on the offensive line entering next season.
With three scrimmages in the books, Leslie shared what his expectations are from the defense in Saturday afternoon's Spring Game.
Doege, who transferred to Western Kentucky from West Virginia earlier this year shared his takeaways from spring practice and talked about what he's learned over the course of these past two months of work.
Doege also talked about the relationships and team chemistry that has developed over the past few months.
Western Kentucky will host their Spring Game on Saturday afternoon at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT.
