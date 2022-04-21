WKU wraps up spring practice, prepares for Spring Game

Western Kentucky wrapped up the final practice of the spring season at Houchens-Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on Thursday as both red and white prepare for an action-packed contest in Saturday afternoon's Spring Game. WKU assistant coach and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Zach Lankford, sophomore offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dalvin Smith and graduate quarterback Jarret Doege shared their takeaways from spring practice.

"I feel like the guys have done a good job. I think the starting point for these guys was already pretty good. ... I think the culture of the offensive line here at WKU is in a good spot." — Zach Lankford

Lankford went over some of his takeaways from what he's been seeing from both the offense and defense over the course of spring practice while hinting at what his expectations are for the fall.

"I think it's important for the guys to realize this year's team is not last year's team. Obviously last year's team was very good and we feel like this team can also be very good." — Zach Lankford

Smith revealed that he will be playing a much larger role on the offense next season with wide receiver Jerreth Sterns looking to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Last year, I didn't have that big of a role on the offense, but this year I do because Jerreth left. We just got some pieces to fill in." — Dalvin Smith

Smith also talked about what he's been working on throughout spring practice and what he's looking to improve for next season.

"The biggest thing I've been working on is mainly my route running against other defenders or running against linebackers, safeties. Just trying to create a mismatch inside." — Dalvin Smith

Leslie talked about what his takeaways were from last season and what role he's playing on the offensive line entering next season.

"Just attack every day, it's an opportunity to get better. I'm trying to take more of a leadership role and focus on the main thing, which is to get better." — Quantavious Leslie

With three scrimmages in the books, Leslie shared what his expectations are from the defense in Saturday afternoon's Spring Game.

"Blitzes, trying to pick up the blitz, see where they come from with pressure." — Quantavious Leslie

Doege, who transferred to Western Kentucky from West Virginia earlier this year shared his takeaways from spring practice and talked about what he's learned over the course of these past two months of work.

"I think this spring's been great. I've built some really great relationships with these players. I'm learning the offense more and more every day and I thought we executed at a pretty high level all through spring and we're ready to finish it off in the Spring Game." — Jarret Doege

Doege also talked about the relationships and team chemistry that has developed over the past few months.

The whole time I've been here, I've just been trying to build relationships with these guys, get really personal with them and just get to know them. I think that pays dividence when you start playing on the football field." — Jarret Doege