Zachary (La.) 2023 DE/DT Landen Thomas commits to WKU

The Hilltoppers added a new face to the roster on Wednesday as Zachary (La.) 2023 defensive lineman Landen Thomas announced his commitment to Western Kentucky. Landen spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com on Wednesday about how it felt to be a Hilltopper and what ultimately led to his choice.

“What led me to my decision is how the whole coaching staff treated me. At first, I was quiet and shy, but they broke me out of it with all the activities they had planned for us.” — Landen Thomas

Thomas, who was recently involved at Hilltopper Hangout, said that being able to meet and hang out with the three latest signees (Marcus Patterson, Keaton Law, and DeAnte McCray) also played a huge role in his decision to ultimately commit to the program. Thomas said when he was on campus, he was able to showcase his talent in front of the coaching staff and in turn, they were impressed.

“They also had three defensive linemen they just signed that are going to be freshman. They had us hanging around them all day and that’s also a big reason why I wanted to come play with them.” — Landen Thomas

Thomas additionally said that being contacted by WKU student assistant coach Warren Garrison played a big role in his recruitment, because that was the first coach to believe in him and extend an offer. He said he was offered a few hours after Coach Garrison called him to tell him he liked his film.

"Actually Coach Warren contacted me and said he liked my film and he was going to get back with me a few hours later. He called me back and offered me. That's another reason why I committed, because they believed in me first." — Landen Thomas