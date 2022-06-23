Zachary (La.) 2023 DE/DT Landen Thomas commits to WKU
The Hilltoppers added a new face to the roster on Wednesday as Zachary (La.) 2023 defensive lineman Landen Thomas announced his commitment to Western Kentucky.
Landen spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com on Wednesday about how it felt to be a Hilltopper and what ultimately led to his choice.
Thomas, who was recently involved at Hilltopper Hangout, said that being able to meet and hang out with the three latest signees (Marcus Patterson, Keaton Law, and DeAnte McCray) also played a huge role in his decision to ultimately commit to the program.
Thomas said when he was on campus, he was able to showcase his talent in front of the coaching staff and in turn, they were impressed.
Thomas additionally said that being contacted by WKU student assistant coach Warren Garrison played a big role in his recruitment, because that was the first coach to believe in him and extend an offer.
He said he was offered a few hours after Coach Garrison called him to tell him he liked his film.
While the 6-foot-4, 243-pound rising senior out of Zachary, LA. collected his first offer from Western Kentucky, four other offers from Alcorn State, Grambling State, Northwestern State and Western Illinois followed.
