Zappe has exceeded expectations as WKU's quarterback

There’s usually an adjustment period for most college football players that jump from the FCS to FBS level. It’s typically the same with players who make the move to the FBS after playing at the JUCO level. It’s a significant step up in competition, and that can come with some growing pains. That certainly hasn’t been the case with Bailey Zappe.

Zappe was a standout quarterback at the FCS level, setting records left and right while piloting Houston Baptist’s high-powered offensive system. After throwing for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns in 37 career games at HBU, with 1,833 yards and 15 TDs coming in only four games in a shortened 2020 season, Zappe decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 14, 2020. Just 13 days later, on Dec. 27, Zappe found his new home – signing with a Western Kentucky team that had significantly struggled offensively in 2020 and was revamping its entire offense heading into the 2021 campaign. Zappe came in to co-pilot the Hilltoppers’ new system alongside his longtime offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who also made the move from HBU to WKU, and he hasn’t disappointed. Instead, he’s exceeded expectations.

“I think he’s a top-five quarterback in the country,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I think the nation needs to know about him, and I think by the end of the season they’re all going to recognize that he’s one of the top-five quarterbacks in the country. He is a guy that, when he’s out on the field, everybody knows that he’s going to give us a chance to go make it happen – and he elevates the play of everybody. That’s the biggest thing.” Through his first five games as WKU’s starting quarterback, Zappe has completed 171 of 243 passes for 2,235 yards and 21 TDs with only three interceptions. He leads the FBS in passing yards per game with 447, and ranks second in both passing yards and passing TDs. Of his first five games as a Hilltopper, two have come against a pair of Big Ten programs in Indiana and Michigan State, and he threw for 853 total yards and six TDs with no picks in those two outings. Because of the way that Zappe’s been performing, and with seven regular-season games still to be played, he’s being mentioned with Brandon Doughty and Mike White as one of the best quarterbacks that’s ever played on The Hill – but that isn’t what he’s focused on right now.

“Of course every player looks at that stuff, but I try not to get caught up into it,” Zappe said. “I’d trade all of that to change our record to 4-1 instead of 1-4. I don’t care if I throw 100 yards … as long as we get the win, I’m happy. “To be in that conversation with Doughty and Mike White and those guys, it’s awesome, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve still got – hopefully – nine more games, so we’re looking forward to that.” While Zappe isn’t the type of player who wants to take credit for his success and instead gives it to his teammates and coaches, Helton – who has coached some successful quarterbacks throughout his career – doesn’t mind talking about his QB No. 1 at WKU. “He’s the best one I’ve ever been around – and that includes Sam Darnold,” Helton said. “I love everything about Bailey Zappe. You can check every box: from his competitiveness, to his demeanor, to how he operates, to his unselfishness, to his leadership, to his accuracy ... he’s the best I’ve been around. I don’t mind saying that. I love Sam Darnold, and he’s going to have a great career in the National Football League. If Sam Darnold were sitting here and he watched Bailey Zappe, he would say, ‘I wish I played like Bailey Zappe in college.’ “Not to put pressure on him, but we’ve been in five games and I can see what the guy can do. He’ll continue to do those things. He’s the best I’ve been around.”