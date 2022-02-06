Zappe, Malone shine at Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday

Western Kentucky was well-represented in Reese's Senior Bowl as quarterback Bailey Zappe and defensive end DeAngelo Malone both shined during Saturday's showcase game in Mobile, Alabama.

Malone turned heads in practice all week and that translated to his performance on Saturday as he recorded six tackles, two quarterback hurries, and was credited with a half-sack on Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Those numbers earned Malone MVP honors for the American Team.

Zappe was equally impressive, the record-setting signal-caller led all quarterbacks in passing yards with 103 on 8-of-13 completions.

Those numbers included a couple of deep throws to Calvin Austin III of Memphis for 39 yards and another to Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones for a 32-yard gain.

Before entering last week's Senior Bowl practices and game, Zappe was projected as a 4th-5th round selection while Malone also had 5th round projections.