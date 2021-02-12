It may have not played in 19 days, but Western Kentucky didn’t show any signs of rust.

Back on the court for the first time in nearly three weeks after having two Conference USA series postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, the Hilltoppers played exceptionally well in a 77-71 win over Rice on Friday evening at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU – now 14-4 overall and 7-2 in C-USA with five straight wins – built an early 10-point lead and took a 50-38 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Rice significantly improved its play in the second half, but it was never able to take a lead as the Tops were in front from wire-to-wire.

WKU shot the ball extremely well – recording a 51% clip from the field and 41% from 3-point range – while tallying 20 assists on 29 made baskets. Charles Bassey led the way for the Hilltoppers with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Anderson and Taveion Hollingsworth each scored 17 points.

Travis Evee scored 19 points to lead Rice (12-9, 6-7).

The Hilltoppers and Owls will meet for the second game of their weekend series at 5 p.m. Saturday at Diddle Arena. The contest will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.