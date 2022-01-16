Akron WR Michael Mathison commits to WKU

The former two-star recruit from Covington, Georgia announced his commitment over social media on Sunday, followed by an official announcement from Western Kentucky.

Akron sophomore wide receiver Michael Mathison announced his committment to Western Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

Mathison has spent three seasons with Akron, where he played during the 2019-2021 seasons.

Last season, the 5-foot-10, 162-pound wide receiver recorded 56 total receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns. He also tallied 459 yards on 19 kickoff returns. Among his returns was a 94 yard touchdown against Western Michigan on November 9th.

During the 2020 season, he recorded 11 receptions, 111 yards and two touchdowns.

In his first season with Akron, Mathison recorded 31 receptions and 243 yards. Mathison also averaged 25.6 yards per kick return during the 2019 season as well.

Mathison has recorded 98 receptions, 1,060 total yards of offense and five touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career.

He is the second transfer pledge for Western Kentucky on the day, joining former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege.