Commit Analysis: Addition of Zion Harmon gives WKU loaded backcourt

Four-star point guard Zion Harmon committed to Western Kentucky on Tuesday.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

With four-star point guard Zion Harmon's commitment to Western Kentucky on Tuesday, Coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers added another important piece to the Hilltoppers' loaded backcourt of the future.

As Harmon -- who's the first pledge for the 2021 class -- joins a pair of 2020 commits in three-star point guard Dayvion McKnight and shooting guard Kylen Milton, WKU will be bringing in at least three new backcourt players over the next two seasons, with the possibility of other high school prospects or college transfers choosing to join them on The Hill.

As McKnight and Milton will both be freshmen next season, and Harmon a freshman in 2021, they'll join point guard Jordan Rawls, who'll be a junior the '21 season -- as the Hilltoppers' primary backcourt players. Should they still both be on the roster come '21, shooting guards Jeremiah Gambrell and Jackson Harlan will also be included in the mix.

WKU will still have redshirt senior point guard Kenny Cooper -- who's expected to be the starter at the position next season after transferring from Lipscomb and having to sit out last year -- and senior shooting guard Taveion Hollingsworth to lead the way in 2020-21, meaning the addition of Harmon will only keep the dominant backcourt alive.

Stansbury has done yet another impressive job on the recruiting trail, and that backcourt for next season and seasons to come -- even though there could always be changes -- is flat-out loaded.

