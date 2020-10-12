The Hilltoppers (1-3 overall, 1-1 C-USA) will square off with a UAB (3-1, 1-0) team that has won 20 consecutive home games at Legion Field, having not lost there since Nov. 22, 2014. The Blazers didn't play last week, but defeated UTSA 21-13 its last time out on Oct. 3.

After a disappointing 38-14 loss to Marshall this past weekend, Western Kentucky faces another tough Conference USA opponent this coming weekend as it travels to Birmingham for an early Saturday afternoon matchup with UAB.

NOTES:

- After playing a pair of important Conference USA games against both Middle Tennessee and Marshall the past two weeks, Helton said this is another big week for WKU. "Got another big one this week with UAB," he said. "We're looking forward to a good game."

- Helton pulled quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the third quarter against Marshall and put in backup QB Kevaris Thomas, who rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the Hilltoppers the 14 points they scored. Helton was asked who would start at UAB: "We'll continue to rep our guys. I want to get into practice and those type of things," he said. "It's early in the week, so we've got a lot to do. We'll see."

- Helton spent the 2007-12 seasons on the staff at UAB. He said he has been back in the Birmingham area recruiting since he's been gone, and that "They've invested a lot of money in the program." He also said that he has "a place in his heart for UAB" having spent five years there.

- Helton on if the UAB game is a "must-win" for the Toppers: "It's an important game," he said. "We've still got a long way to go in our season. It's still early in the season -- we've just gotta find our groove."