GAME WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: Tops will try for second straight win vs. FIU

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@RivalsMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

Western Kentucky snapped a two-game losing streak with a 10-7 win over Southern Miss last Saturday — and now the Hilltoppers will try for a second straight victory this weekend as they host a struggling FIU team for their home finale at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

WKU (3-6 overall, 2-3 Conference USA) welcomes in an FIU team that is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. The Panthers travel to Bowling Green after losing 38-19 to rival Florida Atlantic last Friday.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's contest vs. FIU.

GAME INFORMATION:

Western Kentucky (3-6 overall, 2-3 Conference USA) vs. FIU (0-4 overall, 0-2 Conference USA)

1 p.m. Saturday

Houchens-Smith Stadium

ESPN3

"It's an important game. There's a ton to play for."
— WKU coach Tyson Helton

NOTES:

- Helton said it's good to have back-to-back home games and noted that there's no injury updates at this point, saying that everyone WKU's been playing with should be available for the FIU game.

- Helton spoke highly of the Hilltoppers' defensive unit, but said the entire team has been working hard and together. "We're led by our defense - and they're doing a great job," he said. "But I'm proud of how everybody's battling. We're battling as hard as we can and we believe in each other."

- Helton on FIU: "They've got some speed in the receiver position, and they're big up front. They haven't had the success they've wanted - and much of that is with the COVID issue. I think they're a very capable football team." Helton also said FIU can score points and that WKU is "going to have to go match that."

- Helton on the chance for back-to-back wins: "It's an important game. There's a ton to play for," he said. "We've got seniors and want to get that win for them. There'll be a lot to play for out there."

