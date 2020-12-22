Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton met with the media Monday afternoon to preview the Hilltoppers' matchup against Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl, which is scheduled to kickoff Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Here's a breakdown of everything Helton said about his WKU team and Georgia State heading into Saturday.

– ON WKU'S CURRENT HEALTH: “Injury wise, looking pretty good. Should have everybody we need. No new injuries have popped up throughout the week, so feel like we’re in a good spot. We’ll practice (Tuesday) — we’ll have our normal Tuesday practice — so I’ll have a better feel for where we are as a team. But I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

–ON WKU QUARTERBACK TYRRELL PIGROME: “He’s been very steady for us. He’s been a guy that we can lean on. I felt like it was tough for him because he didn’t have a spring football to come in and learn the system. He was kind of learning as he goes throughout the season. Really felt like he played his best football down the stretch there, the last three or four games. Really glad that he was with us this year. He’s an older guy, a mature guy and I really feel like he gives us everything he has. Excited that he’s our quarterback and we get to do it one more time and play in this bowl game.”

– ON GEORGIA STATE QUARTERBACK CORNELIOUS BROWN: “Really good player — kind of can do it all. Good, quality thrower, can get out of trouble, can run, think he manages the offense well. Tall guy, so he sees pretty well. I think he does a nice job leading his team — and they’re a good football team in general. I think we’ll have a big challenge there.”

– ON THIS WEEK'S PRACTICE SCHEDULE: “Normal work week for us. Today was Monday, it’s a normal Monday — technically the guys are off, but they’re still working out. Tuesday will be a shells practice for us and we’ll go through our normal Tuesday. Wednesday will be a normal Wednesday, Thursday we’ll be in helmets and we’ll get going Friday. Pretty much a normal work week.”

– ON GEORGIA STATE'S TEAM: “Overall as a team, they’re a really good football team. There’s really not a lot of weaknesses there. Think the quarterback’s a good, quality player, think they’ve got good skill — and I think if you let them break out in the open with their skill players, they’re going to take it to the house on you. You can check every box for them offensively. Defensively, they get after you. They play fast, they play tough, they’re physical.”

– ON THE COMPARISON BETWEEN WKU AND GEORGIA STATE: “I think there’s a lot of similarities to our football team and their football team. That’s why I think it’s such a great matchup. I think we’re very comparable. I think you’ll have two motivated teams — two teams that match-up well. We’ve both had ample time to prepare. We should know each other in-and-out. It’s really a matter of who’s going to show up to the park and play the best and want it more. It should be a great challenge, but one we’re excited about.”