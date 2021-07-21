Opponent preview series: WKU travels to West Point to face Army in Week 2

Editor's note: This is part two of a 12-part series on InsideHilltopperSports.com previewing Western Kentucky football's 12 opponents for the 2021 season. The second opponent preview is Army. After opening the season with a home game against FCS program Tennessee-Martin, WKU's competition level highly increases as the Hilltoppers will go on the road to West Point, New York in Week 2 to meet a dangerous Army team. Army's option-attack offense was in full swing again last season, and it led to much success for the Black Knights as they put together a 9-3 campaign. They bring back key players on both sides of the ball and look to be tough yet again heading into the 2021 campaign.

GAME INFORMATION Western Kentucky at Army Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 10:30 AM Michie Stadium | West Point, New York CBS Sports Network

2020 RESULTS Middle Tennessee – Win, 42-0 Louisiana-Monroe – Win, 37-7 Cincinnati – Loss, 24-10 Abilene Christian – Win, 55-23 The Citadel – Win, 14-9 UTSA – Win, 28-16 Mercer – Win, 49-3 Tulane – Loss, 38-12 Georgia Southern – Win, 28-27 Navy – Win, 15-0 Air Force – Win, 10-7 West Virginia (Liberty Bowl) – Loss, 24-21 Overall: 9-3 | Home Games: 8-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH Tyhier Tyler – Quarterback – Junior Tyler had a phenomenal season for Army in 2020, rushing for 578 yards and five touchdowns on 139 carries to pilot the Black Knights' offense, which averaged 26.8 points and 317.8 yards per game. Last year was the quarterback's first leading Army, and he'll be expected to have another big season this fall. Jakobi Buchanan – Running Back – Junior A stout 260-pound back, Buchanan ran for 474 yards and six TDs on 111 carries as a sophomore a year ago to be just behind Tyler on the stat sheet. Buchanan's best outing in 2020 came in a win over Louisiana-Monroe, as he rushed for 106 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Arik Smith – Linebacker – Senior Smith is a veteran senior who has tallied 165 total tackles over a three-year span in West Point while playing in 36 games. In 2020, Smith finished the season with 78 tackles and an interception to be one of Army's primary defensive leaders. He had nine tackles – including seven solo – in the Black Knights' game at WKU in 2019.