 Shooting guard Elijah Hughey inks with Hilltoppers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 14:58:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shooting guard Elijah Hughey inks with Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky's second Class of 2021 commit — shooting guard Elijah Hughey — signed his NLI on Wednesday.
Western Kentucky's second Class of 2021 commit — shooting guard Elijah Hughey — signed his NLI on Wednesday.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Western Kentucky's second Class of 2021 commit — Lancaster, Texas shooting guard Elijah Hughey — signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play for Coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers.

Hughey, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect, committed to WKU on Sept. 28, choosing the Hilltoppers over Jacksonville State and Oakland. He doesn't have a star rating by Rivals.

Hughey joins four-star point guard Zion Harmon as WKU's two signees as part of the 2021 class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}