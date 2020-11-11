Western Kentucky's second Class of 2021 commit — Lancaster, Texas shooting guard Elijah Hughey — signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play for Coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers.

Hughey, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect, committed to WKU on Sept. 28, choosing the Hilltoppers over Jacksonville State and Oakland. He doesn't have a star rating by Rivals.

Hughey joins four-star point guard Zion Harmon as WKU's two signees as part of the 2021 class.