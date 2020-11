Day: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00PM CST

Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium

Network: ESPN3

Series Record: WKU leads the matchup 7-6. Last year, the Hilltoppers defeated the Panthers 20-14 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Betting Line: WKU -7.5 | O/U: 43

MORE: ANALYZING THE ENEMY - FIU PANTHERS | NOTEBOOK