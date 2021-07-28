Tops land another hometown transfer in wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson

For the second time in as many days, the Western Kentucky football program has received a hometown transfer. After former Bowling Green High School and Navy standout running back Jamale Carothers announced his transfer home to WKU, his fellow high school teammate and Austin Peay wide receiver transfer DeAngelo Wilson has now announced that he's also coming back home to finish out his collegiate career with the Hilltoppers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0IGNoYXB0ZXIuLi7inI3wn4+8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9qNGc1MjF6dU93Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vajRnNTIxenVPdzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEIExvIDHvuI/ig6Mx77iP4oOjIChARF9XaWxzb24x MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EX1dpbHNvbjExL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDIwMTUxMzk1ODQ0NTY3MDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bHkgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==