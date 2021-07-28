Tops land another hometown transfer in wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson
For the second time in as many days, the Western Kentucky football program has received a hometown transfer.
After former Bowling Green High School and Navy standout running back Jamale Carothers announced his transfer home to WKU, his fellow high school teammate and Austin Peay wide receiver transfer DeAngelo Wilson has now announced that he's also coming back home to finish out his collegiate career with the Hilltoppers.
Wilson, a 5-foot-9, 173-pound wideout, comes to The Hill after putting together a strong career at Austin Peay – recording 2,672 yards and 25 touchdowns over four seasons in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was the OVC’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after putting up 619 yards and three TDs through seven games.
At Bowling Green HS, Wilson caught 153 career passes for 2,582 yards and 38 touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he — alongside Carothers — helped guide the Purples to a perfect 15-0 season and Class 5A state championship.
Wilson, who will be entering his fifth-year season, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in early May.
