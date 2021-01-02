It again came down to the wire – Western Kentucky just couldn't pull it out this time.

Taking on Charlotte for the second time in as many days, and after narrowly escaping with a hard-fought win Friday, the Hilltoppers again battled with the 49ers from start to finish but were dealt a 75-71 overtime loss at Halton Arena.

Snapping a six-game win streak, WKU – now 8-3 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA – shot 24-of-47 (51%) from the field, 4-of-12 (33%) from 3-point range and committed 21 turnovers. Taveion Hollingsworth led the way for the Tops with 23 points.