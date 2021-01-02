WKU falls at Charlotte in OT, snaps win streak
It again came down to the wire – Western Kentucky just couldn't pull it out this time.
Taking on Charlotte for the second time in as many days, and after narrowly escaping with a hard-fought win Friday, the Hilltoppers again battled with the 49ers from start to finish but were dealt a 75-71 overtime loss at Halton Arena.
Snapping a six-game win streak, WKU – now 8-3 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA – shot 24-of-47 (51%) from the field, 4-of-12 (33%) from 3-point range and committed 21 turnovers. Taveion Hollingsworth led the way for the Tops with 23 points.
With the game tied at 64-64 with 32.3 seconds left, WKU had a chance to take the lead but Hollingsworth just missed a runner off the right side of the glass and Charlotte then missed a 3-pointer on the other end, sending the two sides into an overtime period.
A Dayvion McKnight free throw gave the Hilltoppers a 67-66 lead, but the 49ers made four straight at the line to go up 70-67 with 1:43 remaining in the extra frame. McKnight's jumper brought WKU within 70-69, but Charlotte was able to stay in front and come out on top.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to be back in action next weekend against Louisiana Tech. WKU and the Bulldogs will play at 7 p.m. Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena, and then meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network on Facebook.