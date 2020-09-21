InsideHilltopperSports - WKU wide receiver Jahcour Pearson no longer with program

Make it two seniors that have now departed the Western Kentucky football program this season.

Jahcour Pearson -- a wide receiver for the Hilltoppers -- is no longer a member of the team, WKU head coach Tyson Helton announced Monday during his weekly press conference. He joins fellow wideout Jacquez Sloan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sept. 8, as players that have left the team this year.

"Jahcour Pearson will no longer be with us. He will not be on the team," Helton said. "We love him and wish him the best of luck in the future."

Pearson, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native and a former two-star prospect out of the Class of 2016, made 76 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in all 13 games as a redshirt junior in 2019.

Pearson had made nine catches for 96 yards through the Hilltoppers' first two games this season.

In four seasons at WKU, Pearson accumulated 1,072 yards and seven scores.

With Pearson's departure, the Hilltoppers' wide receiver room with now be led by juniors Craig Burt and Mitchell Tinsley, sophomore Dayton Wade and redshirt freshman Dalvin Smith.