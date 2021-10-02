GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU at No. 17 Michigan State, Oct. 2

Just one week after hosting Big Ten program Indiana at Houchens-Smith Stadium and suffering a tough 33-31 loss, Western Kentucky plays another challenging Big Ten opponent Saturday as it takes on No. 17 ranked Michigan State in East Lansing.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Western Kentucky (1-2) at Michigan State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) When: Saturday, October 2 | 6:30 PM (CT) Where: Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, Michigan TV: FS1 | Radio: SAM 100.7 FM in BG Line: Michigan State -10.5 | Over/Under 64.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

IN-GAME COVERAGE

For live game coverage of WKU at No. 17 Michigan State from Spartan Stadium, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

For postgame coverage of WKU at No. 17 Michigan State, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, a postgame video recap, the game story and much more.