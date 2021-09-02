GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. UT Martin, Sept. 2
It's finally football season.
After weeks of preparation, Western Kentucky will kickoff its 2021 campaign Thursday night against UT Martin under the lights at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
GAME INFORMATION
Western Kentucky vs. UT Martin
Thursday, September 2 | 7 PM
Houchens-Smith Stadium
TV: ESPN+ | Radio: 100.7 FM
PREGAME COVERAGE
- PODCAST PREVIEWING UT MARTIN
- MANSFIELD: PREDICTING WKU'S GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
- WKU COACH TYSON HELTON PREVIEWS UT MARTIN
- WKU DC MAURICE CRUM, DB BEANIE BISHOP, DE JUWUAN JONES PREVIEW UT MARTIN
- WKU OC ZACH KITTLEY, WRs MITCHELL TINSLEY, BEN RATZLAFF PREVIEW UT MARTIN
IN-GAME COVERAGE
For live game coverage of WKU vs. UT Martin, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
For postgame coverage of WKU vs. UT Martin, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, a postgame video recap, the game story and much more.
