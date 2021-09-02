 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football - Gameday Central: WKU vs. UT Martin
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. UT Martin, Sept. 2

WKU kicks off its 2021 football season Thursday night vs. UT Martin.
WKU kicks off its 2021 football season Thursday night vs. UT Martin.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

It's finally football season.

After weeks of preparation, Western Kentucky will kickoff its 2021 campaign Thursday night against UT Martin under the lights at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

GAME INFORMATION

Western Kentucky vs. UT Martin

Thursday, September 2 | 7 PM

Houchens-Smith Stadium

TV: ESPN+ | Radio: 100.7 FM

PREGAME COVERAGE

- PODCAST PREVIEWING UT MARTIN

- ANALYZING UT MARTIN

- MANSFIELD: PREDICTING WKU'S GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS

- WKU COACH TYSON HELTON PREVIEWS UT MARTIN

- WKU DC MAURICE CRUM, DB BEANIE BISHOP, DE JUWUAN JONES PREVIEW UT MARTIN

- WKU OC ZACH KITTLEY, WRs MITCHELL TINSLEY, BEN RATZLAFF PREVIEW UT MARTIN

IN-GAME COVERAGE

For live game coverage of WKU vs. UT Martin, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

For postgame coverage of WKU vs. UT Martin, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, a postgame video recap, the game story and much more.

{{ article.author_name }}