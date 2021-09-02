GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. UT Martin, Sept. 2

It's finally football season. After weeks of preparation, Western Kentucky will kickoff its 2021 campaign Thursday night against UT Martin under the lights at Houchens-Smith Stadium. GAME INFORMATION Western Kentucky vs. UT Martin Thursday, September 2 | 7 PM Houchens-Smith Stadium TV: ESPN+ | Radio: 100.7 FM

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.

IN-GAME COVERAGE For live game coverage of WKU vs. UT Martin, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.

POSTGAME COVERAGE For postgame coverage of WKU vs. UT Martin, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, a postgame video recap, the game story and much more.