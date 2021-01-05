How the Hilltopper Defense was rated by PFF in 2020
After a 5-7 finish to the modified 2020 season, the Hilltoppers ended up with a 76.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus.
On the defensive side of the football WKU was graded a 73.8.
InsideHilltopperSports goes in depth on the entire defensive breakdown below:
***Players that played 150 snaps or more only are included***
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackle
|Pass Rush
|Coverage
|
73.8
|
62.0
|
83.6
|
69.4
|
85.8
|Name
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Pass Rush
|
Ricky Barber
|
551
|
80.2
|
82.0
|
86.1
|
71.7
|
Deangelo Malone
|
752
|
74.5
|
67.7
|
58.9
|
73.5
|
Darius Shipp
|
203
|
65.2
|
66.1
|
79.7
|
63.7
|
Jaden Hunter
|
179
|
58.0
|
56.5
|
83.2
|
57.8
|
Juwan Jones
|
666
|
56.9
|
53.8
|
72.3
|
57.2
|
Jeremy Darvin
|
524
|
56.8
|
54.0
|
58.8
|
61.1
|
Jalen Madden
|
322
|
55.8
|
56.2
|
80.4
|
56.8
Malone grabbed the Hilltoppers only first team All-CUSA honor, adding to his trophy case. The edge rusher led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. Redshirt freshman Barber added an impressive six tackles for loss and four sacks while topping nearly every PFF category in this position group. Though he didn't have as good of a campaign as expected, Jones tallied five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three pass deflections. Darvin was also a standout with 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pass deflection.
|Name
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|
Eli Brown
|
518
|
63.0
|
48.2
|
64.3
|
71.6
|
Nick Days
|
185
|
61.8
|
63.6
|
89.8
|
60.3
|
Damon Lowe
|
158
|
55.5
|
53.8
|
42.5
|
59.2
|
Kyle Bailey
|
617
|
45.0
|
46.4
|
55.5
|
50.4
Bailey led the group with 76 tackles, nine for loss, and three sacks, although not receiving necessarily high praise by PFF. Brown had an impressive comeback season with 52 tackles, 8.5 for loss, two sacks and an interception after a season-ending injury in 2019. Newcomer Nick Days stood out with 27 tackles, equating to a solid grade from PFF in the category. Lowe rounded out the group adding 16 tackles, 2.5 for loss and one sack.
|Name
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|
Antwon Kincade
|
853
|
82.0
|
83.7
|
77.4
|
78.3
|
Devon Key
|
807
|
75.8
|
64.8
|
85.5
|
85.0
|
Dionte Ruffin
|
596
|
71.5
|
77.6
|
83.5
|
69.3
|
Trae Meadows
|
489
|
70.4
|
53.0
|
69.8
|
76.3
|
Roger Cray
|
397
|
65.6
|
55.0
|
55.8
|
67.6
|
Dominique Bradshaw
|
412
|
63.8
|
72.8
|
40.3
|
62.7
|
Omari Alexander
|
436
|
56.8
|
62.6
|
72.9
|
54.5
|
Beanie Bishop
|
267
|
55.2
|
42.9
|
62.3
|
60.0
Defensive Back was easily the standout position group for the Hilltopper defense. Key and Ruffin were each named second team All-CUSA. Key led the team with 88 tackles and also added an interception and three pass deflections. Ruffin led WKU with two interceptions as well as recording 23 tackles, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass deflections. Kincade earned the highest defensive grade of the group after tallying 86 tackles, 5.5 for loss, a forced fumble and eight pass deflections.
---
Small sample sizes can cause a misunderstanding of a player's abilities.