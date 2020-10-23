Staff Predictions: Chattanooga at WKU
Day: Saturday, October 24
Game Time: 3:00PM CST
Location: Houchens Industries--L.T. Smith Stadium
Network: ESPN3
Series Record: Chattanooga holds an 8-5 lead in the all-time series against WKU. The two last played each other on November 3, 2007 in Chattanooga; WKU won 28-21. This is the first meeting in the series since the Tops transitioned from FCS to FBS in 2009.
MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | PLAYER PROFILE: COLE SPENCER | HELTON PREVIEWS CHATTANOOGA
IHS Staff Predictions
|Score
|
Hannah Page
|
31-20 WKU
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
27-21 WKU
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
27-16 WKU
|
Noah McGhee
|
34-18 WKU
|
Casey Warner
|
28-17 WKU
|
Sean Williams
|
27-13 WKU