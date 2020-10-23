 Western Kentucky Football - Staff Predictions: Chattanooga at Western Kentucky
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 09:57:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: Chattanooga at WKU

IHS Staff
Staff

Day: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:00PM CST

Location: Houchens Industries--L.T. Smith Stadium

Network: ESPN3

Series Record: Chattanooga holds an 8-5 lead in the all-time series against WKU. The two last played each other on November 3, 2007 in Chattanooga; WKU won 28-21. This is the first meeting in the series since the Tops transitioned from FCS to FBS in 2009.

MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | PLAYER PROFILE: COLE SPENCER | HELTON PREVIEWS CHATTANOOGA

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

31-20 WKU

Ryan Dearbone

27-21 WKU

Tyler Mansfield

27-16 WKU

Noah McGhee

34-18 WKU

Casey Warner

28-17 WKU

Sean Williams

27-13 WKU
{{ article.author_name }}