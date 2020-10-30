Staff Predictions: WKU at BYU
Day: Saturday, October 31
Game Time: 9:15PM CST
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Network: ESPN
Series Record: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Betting Line: BYU -28.5 | O/U: 52
IHS Staff Predictions
|Score
|
Hannah Page
|
42-13 BYU
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
41-10 BYU
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
48-10 BYU
|
Noah McGhee
|
52-6 BYU
|
Casey Warner
|
49-17 BYU
|
Sean Williams
|
48-6 BYU