 Western Kentucky Football - Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at BYU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 14:49:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: WKU at BYU

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
IHS Staff
Staff

Day: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 9:15PM CST

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Network: ESPN

Series Record: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Betting Line: BYU -28.5 | O/U: 52

MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | PLAYER PROFILE: JOSHUA SIMON | HELTON PREVIEWS BYU

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

42-13 BYU

Ryan Dearbone

41-10 BYU

Tyler Mansfield

48-10 BYU

Noah McGhee

52-6 BYU

Casey Warner

49-17 BYU

Sean Williams

48-6 BYU
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}