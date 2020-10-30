Day: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 9:15PM CST

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Network: ESPN

Series Record: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Betting Line: BYU -28.5 | O/U: 52

MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | PLAYER PROFILE: JOSHUA SIMON | HELTON PREVIEWS BYU