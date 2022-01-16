Western Michigan transfer WR Jaylen Hall commits to WKU

The Macomb, Michigan native is the third transfer commitment of the day for the Hilltoppers, joining former Akron wide receiver Michael Mathison and West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege .

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior committed to Western Michigan on Feb. 1, 2017 and made his collegiate debut in the 2018 season. Hall has been a crucial component of Western Michigan's offense for the last few seasons, recording 85 total receptions, 1,532 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns.

As a freshman, Hall snagged 11 total receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown. During his 2019 campaign at Western Michigan, Hall tallied 16 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, Hall caught 12 receptions for 323 yards and seven touchdowns. In his final year at WMU, he recorded in 46 receptions for 752 yards and three touchdowns.