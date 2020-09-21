InsideHilltopperSports - BYE WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: WKU has Saturday off after starting season 0-2

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to discuss how the week is going to look for the Hilltoppers and what they need to work on heading into their Oct. 3 game at rival Middle Tennessee.

"Bye week this week really comes at a good time for us."

NOTES:

- Helton said the bye week comes at a good time for WKU. He noted that the team would operate under its normal practice schedule.

- Helton said they have been able to get some good runs out of quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and that he has done a nice job moving the ball. He said they would continue to work on the offense in terms of more yardage and consistency.

- Helton said the Middle Tennessee game is a big one because of the longstanding rivalry. He said Blue Raiders' quarterback Asher O'Hara is a tough player and can really play, making it a challenge for WKU's defense.

- A big news note from Helton's press conference was that he announced redshirt senior wide receiver Jahcour Pearson is no longer with the program. Pearson joins fellow senior wideout Jacquez Sloan as players to leave the team this season.