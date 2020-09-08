InsideHilltopperSports - Fla. safety Trey Lubin finds great fit at Western Kentucky

Back on August 10th, Western Kentucky picked up their fourth commitment of the 2021 class in Timber Creek (Fla.) safety Trey Lubin.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound prospect chose the Hilltoppers over notable offers from Indiana, Arkansas, Marshall, Navy, Air Force, and others.

While Lubin will project as a safety in college, he is currently a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball for his high school team.

He was very productive during his junior season.

On defense, he tallied 38 tackles, six pass break-ups and one interception. He caught 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns on offense. As a returner, he averaged 13.2 yards per punt return.

