 InsideHilltopperSports - Fla. safety Trey Lubin finds great fit at Western Kentucky
Fla. safety Trey Lubin finds great fit at Western Kentucky

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Back on August 10th, Western Kentucky picked up their fourth commitment of the 2021 class in Timber Creek (Fla.) safety Trey Lubin.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound prospect chose the Hilltoppers over notable offers from Indiana, Arkansas, Marshall, Navy, Air Force, and others.

While Lubin will project as a safety in college, he is currently a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball for his high school team.

He was very productive during his junior season.

On defense, he tallied 38 tackles, six pass break-ups and one interception. He caught 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns on offense. As a returner, he averaged 13.2 yards per punt return.

ON WHY HE CHOSE THE HILLTOPPERS:

"Great football program, great education, and I love the coaching staff."

"Coach Mo (Maurice) Crum, he's recruited me from the start. He treats me like I'm a part of the family and he has a great personality and he's from my hometown."

"They like my versatility and I'm playing safety and nickel position."

"Campus is really pretty and I'm excited to be in a new area."

FILM:

