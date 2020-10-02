 Western Kentucky Football - Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 11:26:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

IHS Staff
Staff

Day: Saturday, October 3

Game Time: 4:00PM CST

Location: Floyd Stadium

Network: ESPN3

Series Record: MTSU leads the "100 Miles of Hate" rivalry 35-33-1. WKU has won four of the last five matchups. Last year, the Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Raiders by a score of 31-26.

Betting Line: WKU -7 | O/U: 54

MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | BY THE TAPE BREAKDOWN | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | BEAT WRITER Q&A | C-USA WEEK 4 RECAP | TOPS IN THE NFL RECAP | PLAYER PROFILE: ELI BROWN

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

27-17 WKU

Ryan Dearbone

34-24 WKU

Tyler Mansfield

35-10 WKU

Noah McGhee

33-10 WKU

Casey Warner

23-19 WKU

Sean Williams

31-30 WKU
