Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
Day: Saturday, October 3
Game Time: 4:00PM CST
Location: Floyd Stadium
Network: ESPN3
Series Record: MTSU leads the "100 Miles of Hate" rivalry 35-33-1. WKU has won four of the last five matchups. Last year, the Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Raiders by a score of 31-26.
Betting Line: WKU -7 | O/U: 54
MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | BY THE TAPE BREAKDOWN | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | BEAT WRITER Q&A | C-USA WEEK 4 RECAP | TOPS IN THE NFL RECAP | PLAYER PROFILE: ELI BROWN
IHS Staff Predictions
|Score
|
Hannah Page
|
27-17 WKU
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
34-24 WKU
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
35-10 WKU
|
Noah McGhee
|
33-10 WKU
|
Casey Warner
|
23-19 WKU
|
Sean Williams
|
31-30 WKU