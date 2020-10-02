Day: Saturday, October 3

Game Time: 4:00PM CST

Location: Floyd Stadium

Network: ESPN3

Series Record: MTSU leads the "100 Miles of Hate" rivalry 35-33-1. WKU has won four of the last five matchups. Last year, the Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Raiders by a score of 31-26.

Betting Line: WKU -7 | O/U: 54

