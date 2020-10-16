Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at UAB
Day: Saturday, October 17
Game Time: 12:30PM CST
Location: Legion Field
Network: Fox Sports/Stadium
Series Record: WKU leads the series matchup 4-3. Last season, the Tops defeated the Blazers by a score of 20-13.
Betting Line: UAB -13.5 | O/U: 44.5
IHS Staff Predictions
|Score
|
Hannah Page
|
34-20 UAB
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
31-24 WKU
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
34-17 UAB
|
Noah McGhee
|
42-17 UAB
|
Casey Warner
|
35-27 UAB
|
Sean Williams
|
24-13 UAB