 Western Kentucky Football - Staff Predictions: Marshall at Western Kentucky
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 15:53:50 -0500') }}

Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at UAB

Day: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:30PM CST

Location: Legion Field

Network: Fox Sports/Stadium

Series Record: WKU leads the series matchup 4-3. Last season, the Tops defeated the Blazers by a score of 20-13.

Betting Line: UAB -13.5 | O/U: 44.5

MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY | BEAT WRITER Q&A PREVIEW | PLAYER PROFILE: JEREMY DARVIN | HELTON PREVIEWS UAB

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

34-20 UAB

Ryan Dearbone

31-24 WKU

Tyler Mansfield

34-17 UAB

Noah McGhee

42-17 UAB

Casey Warner

35-27 UAB

Sean Williams

24-13 UAB
