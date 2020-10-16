Day: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:30PM CST

Location: Legion Field

Network: Fox Sports/Stadium

Series Record: WKU leads the series matchup 4-3. Last season, the Tops defeated the Blazers by a score of 20-13.

Betting Line: UAB -13.5 | O/U: 44.5

